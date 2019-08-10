Click here to hear the WCRO radio broadcast of Saturday's AAABA championship game between Martella's Pharmacy and New orleans from Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
Click to watch: The Tribune-Democrat's Facebook page is carrying livestreaming video featuring the WCRO announcers.
The Tribune-Democrat and WCRO radio of Johnstown are teaming up to provide coverage of games for the 75th anniversary of the AAABA Tournament.
Calling the action are longtime AAABA broadcasters Don Stanton and John DeFazio.
We thank our sponsors for supporting this broadcast, our media outlets and the AAABA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.