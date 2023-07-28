HARRISBURG, Pa. – Matt Fraizer smacked his first triple of the season and scored on a Chavez Young groundout in the seventh inning for Altoona, but the late spark was not enough to overcome a four-run fourth for the Senators as Harrisburg topped Altoona 6-3 on Friday night at First National Bank Field.
Altoona jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Fraizer chopped an RBI single to the first baseman Frankie Tostado in the second inning to score Jackson Glenn, who doubled in the at-bat prior and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Senators starter Mitchell Parker.
Altoona made it a 2-0 game when Connor Scott hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, scoring Tsung Che Cheng. Harrisburg would answer with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good. Curve starter Sean Sullivan was touched for all four runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out three.
Sullivan allowed three consecutive singles to open the frame, loading the bases before Terone Harris III grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice. Sullivan walked the next two batters to score a second run before being lifted from the contest for Braeden Ogle. Ogle hit Robert Hassell III with a pitch to force another run across. Jacob Young then grounded out to score the fourth run of the frame.
Former Johnstown Mill Rat Trey Lipscomb provided two hits for Harrisburg.
Ogle gave up another run in the fifth inning on a Brady Lindsly RBI fielder's choice. He had the one run on his line on two hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Noe Toribio tossed two scoreless innings with three walks and two strikeouts before Tyler Samaniego allowed an unearned run in the eighth.
Young had two hits and an outfield assist in the loss for the Curve, while the Altoona defense turned two double plays. The game began in a 35-minute rain delay.
Altoona continues its six-game series on the road with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6 p.m. Saturday. Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft takes the ball for the Curve against left-hander Alemao Hernandez for Harrisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.