ARMAGH, Pa. – New is all around in the Heritage Conference as the 2021 season approaches.
The United Lions, a stalwart of the conference since its inception in 2000, may not be as fresh as Cambria Heights – a newcomer to the conference after departing the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference; or the River Valley Panthers – the combination of the former Blairsville and Saltsburg high schools, but coach Kevin Marabito believes the math checks out for his Lions when it comes to newness.
“We’ve got a lot of good, young players,” Marabito said. “Right now, 73% of our starting lineup is going to be freshmen or sophomores. That’s going to be tough to compete, but what I like is our young guys are competitors.
“We have six or seven seniors and they’re providing some of the leadership we need.”
United, picked to finish ninth in the Heritage by the conference’s coaches, went 1-7 in 2020 with their lone win coming against Bishop Carroll Catholic in Week 2. The Lions hung tough in losses to Northern Cambria, Blairsville and West Shamokin, mostly riding running back Hunter Cameron as he rushed for an area-best 1,495 yards on 202 carries.
Cameron, who gained more than 70% of United’s offensive yardage in 2020, is gone. With respect to Cameron’s contributions, it’s the Lions who step up to fill his shoes that Marabito is concerned about as the season looms.
Cameron’s thumbprints are visible in how the team prepares.
“You can’t replace a running back like that,” Marabito said.
“Hunter was not only a great running back, but a great young man. It’s going to be difficult.
“The thing with Hunter, he set the tone because I can see it in our running backs this year.
“Hunter played the way he practiced. The freshmen who are now sophomores who played behind him, they’re taking that same approach.
“To replace him, we’ve got to do the little things right and grind the ball.”
In showing teams a multiple I look, the Lions’ line will be vital in the team’s success. Marabito is optimistic that he’ll have the group up front to play keep-away with the football.
“It begins with the big guys up front,” Marabito said. “We have a little size up there, but we’ve got to learn to play fast. The kids are starting to learn that they’ve got to move and that they’ve got to play a bit faster. I think, as the season goes on, our offensive line is the most experienced group.
