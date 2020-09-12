BERLIN – A quick glance at the discrepancy between the Berlin Brothersvalley and Shade offensive lines might have given a good indication as to how their season-opener was going to go on Friday night.
The Mountaineers go three deep on the offensive line and have more linemen than they do jerseys to outfit them. The Panthers went into the game with seven offensive linemen, and coach Don Fyfe quickly saw his options limited by injury.
The outcome was never really in doubt, as the Mountaineers dominated in all three phases of the game in a 56-0 rout. It didn’t seem to matter who had the ball for Berlin – he had a good chance of ending up in the end zone. Preston Foor ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass from Will Spochart, who also returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown. Isaac Etris ran for two touchdowns and freshman Aidan Ream rushed for 111 yards and a score.
“We have 28 lineman numbers and we have 31 linemen,” Berlin coach Doug Paul said. “That’s a great problem to have. The line – there was such a surge tonight. It didn’t matter which combination you had in there, the surge was just tremendous.”
The Mountaineers scored on their first six offensive possessions – and Spochart’s punt return – in the first half and likely could have made it seven if Paul hadn’t opted to have his backup quarterback take a knee on the Shade 2-yard-line in the final seconds of the half.
“They’re just physical,” Shade coach Don Fyfe said. “You can tell they live in the weight room. They’re a strong Double-A team in the state, and we’re a little Single-A team. We took some lumps tonight.”
Etris got the Mountaineers started with a 4-yard touchdown run that capped a 10-play, 67-yard drive, and Brady Glessner kicked the first of his eight extra points on the night.
Foor scored from a yard out before Spochart’s punt return put the Mountaineers up by 21 with 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“Normally, the first game of the year you’re worried about mistakes, and these guys just came out and executed tonight,” Paul said. “But it’s a veteran group out there. They paid their dues their sophomore year. Last year we were good, but they’ve set their sights high.”
Even when the Mountaineers did make mistakes – such as when a pair of penalties left them facing a first-and-goal from the Shade 23, they were able to overcome it. After a short scramble by Spochart on first down, he found Foor out of the backfield for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Foor made an even more impressive play for his third score, as he took an option pitch from Spochart that was designed to go left but ended up cutting all the way across the field for a 37-yard touchdown run that made it 35-0 with 8:24 left in the half.
“You’ve got to thank the boys up front,” Foor said. “Without them, I don’t have any holes and can’t go anywhere, and even the blocking downfield – the receivers – when they do that, they make it pretty easy for me.”
Foor gave way to Ream on the next series, and the freshman, who has been turning heads, accounted for all 44 yards – carrying five times – including a 6-yard touchdown run.
“That kid’s going to be really, really good,” Foor said of Ream. “It’s fun even to go against him in practice. He’s going to be really good.”
Etris returned a punt 46 yards to set up his own 4-yard touchdown run.
The lopsided first half allowed the Mountaineers to play a number of freshmen and sophomores in the second half, which featured a running clock. Kashiss Hay’s 24-yard run – which came immediately after a 42-yard scamper by Ream – provide the lone score of the half.
“We pride ourselves on getting these young kids reps, and we got a lot of reps tonight against their starters, for the most part,” Paul said. “That helps keep the program going year after year.”
Shade freshman David Leipchack broke off several nice runs late in the fourth quarter, including one for an apparent 76-yard touchdown, although it came back on a block-in-the-back call. Chris McCorkle also had a scoring run called back in the final minute.
Fyfe was asked what he can tell his team after the such a rough outing against WestPAC favorite Berlin.
“I tell them that the hardest game of the season is over,” he said. “That’s what I just told them.”
