LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley senior Billy Sugden recently committed to play football at Waynesburg University.
“I know people who played there and I think it would be a great fit for me,” Sugden said.
The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive end collected 103 tackles, 16 stops for loss and 12 sacks over three seasons.
He collected 61 tackles and eight sacks in 2021.
Sugden will join a Waynesburg program led by Cornelius Coleman. The Yellow Jackets went 4-6 during the 2022 season as a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
The business management major was a member of the football team for four years. The Rams went 32-11 over that span and advanced to the District 7 playoffs in 2021 and 2022.
“I am proud because of the athletic history Ligonier Valley has and that I get to be a part of that history,” Sugden said. “The teammates and the connections you make and the energy that you get with the team.”
Sugden was quick to thank his football coach, Roger Beitel, for his guidance over his high school football career.
“He has helped me to become a better player and athlete,” Sugden said. “He has pushed me to be my best.”
Sugden is the son of Jennifer Sugden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.