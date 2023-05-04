LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley senior Haden Sierocky will stay in Westmoreland County when he begins his collegiate career this fall.
The three-sport athlete recently signed his National Letter of Intent to join the baseball team at Seton Hill University.
“I have a great relationship with the coach and it’s one of the best Division II schools in the country,” Sierocky said.
Seton Hill is 38-10 and 24-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division this spring.
The Griffins, who are led by coach Marc Marizzaldi, were a perfect 24-0 in the division before dropping a pair of games at Mercyhurst on Thursday.
Johnstown Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan is an assistant coach on Seton Hill’s staff.
The Griffins advanced to the NCAA Division II baseball championships in 2014 and 2021. Seton Hill has become a regular contender for Atlantic Regional titles over the past decade.
Area graduates Jared Dowey (Bedford), Aidan Layton (Bishop McCort Catholic), Michael Marinchak (Ligonier Valley), Jack Pletcher (Rockwood) and Zach Ramach (Bishop McCort Catholic) are on this year’s roster. Sierocky will join Richland senior Mark Wechtenhiser on the 2024 Seton Hill squad.
Sierocky has a .482 average, .540 on-base percentage, .678 slugging percentage, nine stolen bases, five doubles, three triples, 12 runs and 15 RBIs this season. He also has a 1.91 ERA with 45 strikeouts over 291/3 innings this spring. The left-handed batter and thrower has compiled 80 hits, 50 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and 14 doubles over his career.
Sierocky will major in sports management at Seton Hill. He has also played for Flood City Elite on the travel circuit and the Latrobe Jethawks at the American Legion level. Sierocky will compete for Martella’s Pharmacy in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League this summer.
In football, Sierocky amassed 2,354 rushing, 1,045 passing and 485 receiving yards over his career.
Sierocky totaled 1,246 rushing, 395 receiving and 2,143 all-purpose yards for 25 touchdowns as a senior. He picked off seven passes on defense and netted 81 tackles and three fumble recoveries. The athlete finished with 138 career tackles, 44 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Sierocky was named to the 2022 Tribune-Democrat All- Area first team as an athlete.
Sierocky was also a member of the basketball team.
He looked back fondly on his time at Ligonier Valley.
“It means a lot,” Sierocky said. “I’ve been able to grow a lot as an individual just by playing this sport for this school. I was able to create great relationships and compete on the playing field with my friends. I’ve met a lot of great people and a lot of people have done more for me than I could’ve asked for.”
Sierocky is the son of Courtney Sierocky and John Ferko.
