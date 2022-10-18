STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Ligonier Valley senior Josh Harbert led seven area golfers with a 30th-place finish at Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A championships at Penn State University’s Blue course.
Harbert carded rounds of 78 and 82 for a 160. Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny finished in a tie for 36th place. Ankeny carded rounds of 80 and 81 for a 161. Bedford senior Matthew Edwards (83, 85) and Bishop McCort Catholic senior Brennan Karalfa (81, 87) tied for 52nd place out of 72 golfers.
Devon Prep's Nick Ciocca (70, 68) topped Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak (72, 67) by one stroke for the PIAA gold.
On the girls side, Penn Cambria senior Alyssa Mostick finished in 31st place with rounds of 97 and 104 for a 201. Penn Cambria senior Bella Spahr carded rounds of 104 and 101 for a 205, good for 33rd place. Conemaugh Township sophomore Alex Boring took 36th place with scores of 108 and 104 for a 212.
Warrior Run's Hannah Rabb (70, 74) edged North East's Anna Swan (73, 72) by one stroke for the state title.
