LIGONIER, Pa. – Youngstown State University was not always on Ligonier Valley senior Maddie Griffin’s radar as her potential college destination.
But after a closer look and investigation into the Ohio institution, Griffin grew very fond of the Penguins softball program. The right-handed pitcher signed her National Letter of Intent in front of family, friends and coaches on Wednesday afternoon to join the Horizon League squad.
“I’ve been on the campus several times before,” Griffin said. “We overlooked it because the coach never really reached out and we completely glossed over it. Then we were like, ‘Why did we never think about YSU?’ We played up there several times. We really liked the facilities.”
This past spring, Griffin helped the Rams advance to the PIAA Class 2A championship game. Line Mountain edged Ligonier Valley 1-0 in nine innings. Griffin posted eye-opening numbers with a 19-3 record, 16 shutouts, 11 no-hitters and five perfect games in 22 starts. She punched out 316 batters over 143 innings and compiled a 0.39 ERA. Griffin only allowed 28 hits and eight earned runs.
“Not only does she have a lot of talent, but she has a really, really good work ethic and a really good devotion to detail,” Ligonier Valley softball coach Mark Zimmerman said. “She’s as hard on herself as I can ever be. She really drives herself to perfection.”
Griffin, the 2021 all-state selection who committed to Youngstown State in August, also batted .468 with 37 hits, six doubles, two triples, 30 runs and 12 RBIs in 2021.
Ligonier Valley went undefeated in section play in its first season back in the WPIAL.
The future pre-law major will join a program led by coach Brian Campbell. The Penguins went 36-15 with a 28-8 mark in Horizon League play in 2021.
“It was the coaches and the small class sizes,” Griffin said. “I loved the coaches. They’re awesome. I saw how competitive they were in previous years.”
Griffin, a member of the Ohio Outlaws travel team, has displayed the ability to get outs in a variety of ways.
“She has a real uncanny ability to hit her spots,” Zimmerman said. “She works tight (inside) very well. She works away very well. She has a good command of her pitches. She really throws hard. She throws a heavy ball.
“Even when people make contact with it, they usually don’t square it up very well. She has a nice combination of pitches and she knows how to pitch.
“She stays away from the middle of the plate and that helps her.”
Griffin, also a member of the Ligonier Valley basketball team, heads into the 2022 season with 19 shutouts, 12 no-hitters, six perfect games and 358 strikeouts in 170 career innings with a minuscule 0.41 ERA. She also has a career .470 average with a 1.085 on-base plus slugging percentage, 23 RBIs and 64 runs scored over 45 games played at the plate. There was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.
As a member of the Ohio Outlaws, Griffin was surrounded with other Division I talent.
“My dad is actually my coach,” Griffin said of Mark Griffin. “He works hard for everybody on our travel team to get committed. I think most of them are.”
After propelling the Rams to the PIAA title game for the first time in program history in 2021, Maddie Griffin prefers to look at the small picture.
“Right now, the goal is to win a game and we’ll start there,” she said. “Score a run, get past the first inning. Start simple and start small. So many people have come up to me and they’re like, ‘Are you looking forward to the state championship this year?’ ‘Have we won a game yet?’ ”
Griffin is the daughter of Mark Griffin.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
