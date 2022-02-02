Wednesday was National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), and athletic programs all over the world will celebrate the opportunities for females to learn, grow, achieve, excel and celebrate through sports.
This is the 36th year honoring NGWSD, and also is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded athletics and activities.
Two such leading women in sports include Ligonier Valley's Emily Daugherty and Ryan Lynn Halvorsen.
Daugherty was a bright-eyed and eager-to-learn younger sister who showed up at her older sister’s basketball practice and wanted to learn as an 8-or-9-year-old natural athlete.
That’s where the story began for the future Ligonier Valley High School and Lock Haven University basketball standout who now works hard to mold girls into young ladies on the court and in life.
Daugherty credits much of her passion for the game of basketball to her youth coach, Halvorsen, who she brought on as her assistant coach of the Ligonier Valley High School girls’ basketball program this season. The coaching duo has turned out to be a blessing for all involved.
“My dad took over a fifth and sixth grade team that Emily’s older sister, Ali, was on,” Halvorsen said. “Emily showed up as a fourth-grader and other fourth-graders started to come around, so I took over a fourth and fifth grade team while my dad had the sixth-graders.”
Halvorsen said her father came home one morning she happened to be absent from practice and told her there was a girl in the gym who reminded him of his own daughter. The way she was eager to learn and loved the game resembled the personality of Ryan, who many remember as a standout at Ligonier Valley.
“She gravitated toward me. She was good, she had a great attitude, she wanted to learn and she was a great teammate,” Halvorsen said of Daugherty. “Just having her in the gym motivated me and made me a better coach.”
“(Coach Ryan) took the time to help me become not only a better player, but a better teammate and an overall player and person,” said Daugherty. “She took the time to teach the fundamentals and skills. If it wasn’t in the gym, she would help us at the park. She was committed to building Ligonier’s program, and I looked up to that and appreciated that. She was, and is, a great role model.”
Halvorsen coached Daugherty through seventh grade and then supported her through high school and attended her college games. The two became friends and kept in touch.
They hadn’t talked real often, but both had the bond that was formed through basketball. When Daugherty needed an assistant coach for the Ligonier Valley program this winter, she knew who to call upon.
“I thought that if she wanted to come back to coaching, she probably would already have, but I knew it was worth asking her,” Daugherty said. “I sent her a message, and she responded that she would love to get back involved. It’s been a great fit since.”
From Day 1, Daugherty saw the perfect fit.
“When she started to coach, I flashed back to when she coached me and knew that these girls needed that,” Daugherty said. “Her commitment to basketball and the program is only going to help rebuild this program and help me be the best I can be. I am glad I get to be coaching with someone who made me fall in love with basketball. I think she is just going to help these kids do the same thing she did for me.”
“This is something I would have never thought I would have been doing before Emily called me,” Halvorsen said. “This has been a gift. My daughters have been able to watch and learn, and I am hoping I can pass that down to them. Emily is the reason behind all of that. I wouldn’t have come back to coach if it wasn’t for Emily. She allowed me the opportunity to come back to something I truly love.”
Halvorsen said she has always had the same love and passion for basketball that Daugherty does, but Emily brought it back out of her when she asked her to join the coaching staff.
“It has been a gift, a learning experience,” Halvorsen said. “Being back in the gym is right up there with the best part of my day. Emily is a leader. I don’t know if I have come across anyone who has the basketball knowledge that she has. The girls are blessed more than they know to have her as a coach. If every team could have an Emily Daugherty, the world would be a better place with basketball and all-around.”
Halvorsen said while she was talented in basketball, her greatest accomplishment in the gym was coaching Daugherty and mentoring someone who had the same passion for the sport as she does. That passion still exists with both coaches.
“It’s fun,” Halvorsen added. “I am always learning something new. I think we complement each other because Emily is so knowledgeable, and I can help her pull it down to the girls’ level. She is so good at reading the game and making in-game adjustments, and I work alongside her to help her grow as a coach.”
While the Ligonier Valley athletes have two females at the helm of a sport that was once dominated by male coaches, it’s becoming more prevalent to see women leaders. Female athletes also have more opportunities in athletics than even Daugherty and Halvorsen did growing up.
“When I was growing up, I didn’t have all of the opportunities that the girls have now,” Halvorsen said. “It’s been fun to watch female student-athletes excel on the floor and in the classroom. We have a bunch of great girls. I am excited to work with the younger athletes as we see them grow every game.”
“(Woman’s sports and particularly basketball) helped develop me not only as a player, but as the person I am today,” Daugherty said. “Sports in general helps with life lessons. I know many coaches who have impacted my life, and still do every day. I want to be that for these kids, too. I don’t just want to be a basketball coach for them, I want to help them in life. It’s more than just basketball for me.
“I’m proud of the fact that we have so many opportunities for girls and that they continue to grow every day. I am glad to be a little part of that.”
