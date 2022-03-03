LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley High School senior Nick Beitel will join a football program he has become very familiar with over the past few years.
On Thursday, Beitel committed to Washington & Jefferson College during a ceremony among family and friends.
“Washington & Jefferson is a great school with a lot of history,” Beitel said.
“Coach (Nick) Sirianni is a great coach, and I know he is going to challenge me to do my best every day. Playing alongside my brother again is also another special opportunity.”
Beitel will be reunited on the same team with his older brother, Zach, who will be a junior defensive back in the fall.
“Zach and Nick had an opportunity to play and win a championship together for one year in high school,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel, father of the two Washington & Jefferson players. “We are really happy that we can have one team to support and not have to choose. My wife and I would love to see them win a college championship together as well.
“It says a lot about Coach Sirianni and the Washington & Jefferson football program for us to be sending both of our sons to play for the same coach and program.”
A three-year varsity letterman in both baseball and football, Nick Beitel will major in finance at Washington & Jefferson, which went 8-3 during the 2021 season as a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Nick Beitel accrued 3,038 all-purpose, 2,164 rushing and 354 receiving yards over his high school career.
He scored 25 touchdowns and racked up 93 tackles, 15 passes defensed and six interceptions, which includes the school’s longest pick-six in history. Beitel earned a spot on The Tribune-Democrat All-Area first teams in 2020 and 2021 as a defensive back. He could be a fixture on both sides of the ball in college, depending on what the coaching staff has in mind.
“Nick was recruited for both, but it looks more like he will be used as an offensive athlete where he will be used in the backfield and also the slot,” Roger Beitel said. “However, being raised under the roof of a coach, he has made it clear that he will serve any role the team needs to win a championship.”
Nick Beitel was a two-time SAFCA offensive MVP (at Ligonier Valley) and 2021 team MVP.
“Nick has elite speed (verified 4.58 40 at Duquesne prospect camp), which translates into a lot of explosive play potential,” Roger Beitel said. “But his greatest attribute is that he is a culture builder. He will hold himself and others accountable to do all of the intangibles that are ingredients of champions.
“He will compete in the classroom, weight room and practice field every day. He will embrace the culture and vision set by Coach Sirianni and live the President way every day.”
In baseball, Nick Beitel batted .455 with 25 knocks, 22 runs and 15 stolen bases in 2021.
“My dad has had the biggest influence on my athletic career,” Nick Beitel said. “He’s also my coach and has pushed me to be the best person I can be.
Beitel is the son of Roger and Amy Beitel, of Ligonier.
