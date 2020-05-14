The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) released its section alignments for the 2020-21 winter sports season, which includes new member Ligonier Valley transitioning from District 6 and the Heritage Conference.
In boys basketball, the Rams will compete in Section 3 consisting of Class AAA teams Apollo-Ridge, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, South Allegheny, Steel Valley and Valley.
The girls basketball squad will also take part in Section 3 comprised of Class AAAA teams Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, West Mifflin and Yough.
The Ligonier Valley wrestling team will be in the Class AA Section 3B subsection with Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland and Yough.
Both swimming teams will try to make a splash in Section 4 against Class AA squads Burrell, Derry, Freeport, Greensburg Salem, Indiana, Laurel Highlands, Mount Pleasant and Valley.
