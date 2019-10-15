The Ligonier Valley School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to return to PIAA District 7 (WPIAL) in all sports during the 2020-21 academic year on Monday night, according to published reports.
Ligonier Valley was a member of the WPIAL for 43 years from 1927 to 1969 before leaving to join District 6.
“We took a survey of all the coaches in every sport,” school board president Irvin Tantlinger told The Tribune-Review. “They all agreed the move would be good. Many of our athletes aren’t getting competition in the Heritage Conference. The soccer team, girls golf team and softball team have to look outside the conference and District 6 for games.
“The junior varsity football team played very few games. We feel it will be better for our students even though they will face tougher competition. It’s a good move for our students.”
Later in the meeting, Tantlinger resigned as board president after serving 17 years on the board, the report said.
Ligonier Valley next must get approval from District 6 and the Heritage Conference to leave, and then must receive approval from the WPIAL to join.
The Rams football team has won 36 consecutive Heritage Conference games and claimed the conference title four straight seasons, including this year. Overall, Ligonier Valley has won five Heritage Conference crowns. Since Ligonier Valley merged with the former Laurel Valley program in 2010, the Rams are 93-24 with nine winning records in 10 seasons.
The Rams will play in their fourth straight Appalachian Bowl game after winning the previous three games against WestPAC champions by a combined 142-8 score.
Coach Roger Beitel’s team has appeared in the past three District 6 Class AA title games, winning in 2016 and 2017 and falling to Richland in 2018.
Ligonier Valley previously had a 139-220-23 mark in the WPIAL in football.
The Rams boys basketball team won the District 6-AAA championship in 2018 and was runner-up last season.
If approved by the WPIAL and District 6, the move would leave the Heritage Conference with nine member schools in football.
Ligonier Valley joined the Heritage Conference when it was formed in 2000.
The Heritage Conference has had 10 members since West Shamokin left the WPIAL to join District 6 and the conference in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.