Another domino has fallen in Ligonier Valley’s quest to join District 7. On Monday, the WPIAL board of directors voted unanimously to accept Ligonier Valley as a member.
One final step needs conquered for the Rams to officially leave District 6. Approval by the PIAA board on Dec. 4 is needed for the school district to officially become a member of District 7 for the 2020-21 school year.
The District 6 board of directors were all in favor of Ligonier Valley moving to the WPIAL on Nov. 7. Heritage Conference officials gave Ligonier Valley its release on Oct. 21, a week after the school board unanimously voted to seek membership to the WPIAL, where the school’s athletic department competed from 1927-69.
The district sponsors football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, boys and girls basketball, swimming, wrestling, boys and girls track and field, baseball and softball.
Under the current PIAA alignment, Ligonier Valley is a Class AAA school for baseball, softball and boys and girls basketball. It competed in Class AA for all other sports.
On the gridiron, the Rams won four straight Heritage Conference and Appalachian Bowls, including a 37-game conference winning streak. The Rams competed in four straight District 6 title games, winning in 2016 and 2017.
Ligonier Valley won Heritage Conference championships in football, boys basketball (two straight), boys track, softball and baseball in 2018-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.