LIGONIER, Pa. – A trio of Ligonier Valley High School seniors committed to NCAA Division III colleges on Wednesday.
Grant Dowden, Allegheny baseball
The two-sport standout at Ligonier Valley will concentrate on baseball at the next level.
“I believe that the great education they offer as well as a very well-put together team and competition to make me better pushed me to choose Allegheny,” Dowden said.
Allegheny College in Meadville went 15-12 in 2021. The Gators are led by coach Brandon Crum. Allegheny is set to leave the North Coast Athletic Conference and reenter the Presidents’ Athletic Conference during the 2022-23 school year.
Dowden was recruited as a utility player. He will go in undecided on a major, leaning toward environmental science.
In 2021, Dowden batted .304 with 14 hits, 18 RBIs, seven stolen bases, three doubles, two triples, two home runs and a 1.046 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). He also struck out 20 batters in 221/3 innings.
“I have always wanted to play college baseball ever since I was a young kid hitting wiffle balls into trees all day long,” Dowden said. “I want to play with new kids, make memories and enjoy the game for as long as I can.
Dowden earned three letters in football. He will earn his third in baseball this spring since there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.
In football, Dowden caught 18 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns, and ran for 181 yards and two scores in 2021. He collected 1,239 all-purpose yards, 109 tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions over his career.
He served as the primary punter in 2020.
Dowden is the son of Tom and Sheri Dowden, of Ligonier.
Matthew Marinchak, Pitt-Greensburg basketball
The 6-foot-3 guard who scored well over 1,000 points will join a program in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference next season.
“I went to a couple of games and the atmosphere was awesome,” Marinchak said. “The campus is beautiful and the buildings are all newer, too.”
Pitt-Greensburg went 10-15 in 2021-22 under the lead of coach Chris Klimchock.
“Playing college basketball has been my dream for a very long time,” Marinchak said. “It has been a goal of mine.”
Marinchak, who intends to major in early childhood education, helped the Rams win Heritage Conference basketball titles in 2019 and 2020.
He surpassed 1,000 career points in December as a four-year starter.
In football, Marinchak helped the Rams claim Heritage Conference crowns in 2018 and 2019 before moving to the WPIAL in 2020. He earned three letters in football, and caught 60 passes for 1,016 yards and 19 touchdowns over his career.
His older brother, Michael, is a sophomore right-handed pitcher at Seton Hill University.
Marinchak is the son of Mike and Trudy Marinchak, of Ligonier.
Haley Stormer, St. Vincent volleyball
Stormer will join a volleyball program led by coach Susan Hozak. The Bearcats went 9-17 in 2021 as a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“It allows for a great balance of athletics and academics and will really allow me to continue to grow as a player,” Stormer said. “I also believe I will be able to continue to uplift the program and hopefully bring a new set of skills to the team that they might not previously have had.”
The 5-foot-11 middle blocker will major in nursing at St. Vincent.
Stormer compiled 582 kills, 313 service points, 160 digs, 143 blocks and 48 assists as a four-year starter at Ligonier Valley. She was a first-team all-section selection twice in the WPIAL.
“I always knew I wanted to continue my career, but I didn’t want it to take priority over my academics,” Stormer said. “I really believed that Division III was going to be able to allow me to continue my career, but also give me the best education that I need.”
Stormer is the daughter of Larry and Jessica Stormer, of Ligonier.
