Ligonier Valley will play at South Side in the first round of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) Class 2A football playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams won three straight games to close the regular season. No. 9 seed Ligonier Valley (8-2, 3-2 Allegheny Conference) is in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since rejoining the conference in 2020. Ligonier Valley is one of four squads to advance to the playoffs out of the Allegheny Conference, joining No. 1 seed Steel Valley (9-0), No. 6 seed Serra Catholic (9-1) and No. 15 seed Shady Side Academy (4-5).
Junior Broderick Schreyer leads Ligonier Valley with 674 passing yards and 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions. Senior Nick Beitel tops the squad with 813 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, which includes five 100-yard games. Beitel has accounted for 1,146 all-purpose yards. Senior Grant Dowden is the leading receiver with 14 catches for 368 yards and five scores.
Senior Kaden Faas leads the defense with 69 total tackles. Senior Jacob Hay has racked up 12 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Dowden and senior Khorter Drury each have picked off two passes.
No. 8 seed South Side, located in Hookstown, has won four straight games. The Rams defeated Western Beaver 27-7 on Saturday to finish in second place in the Three Rivers Conference, which was won by No. 2 seed Sto-Rox (10-0).
