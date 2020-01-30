The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) announced football schedules for its membered schools on Thursday. Ligonier Valley, which will officially enter the league this fall, will compete in Class AA’s Section 1, along with Apollo-Ridge, Serra Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley and Summit Academy.
Ligonier Valley begins its season at home against Indiana on Aug. 28. Elizabeth Forward travels to Weller Field on Sept. 4. The Rams play at Jeannette and Frazier the next two weeks.
After an open date on Sept. 25, Ligonier Valley hosts Steel Valley on Oct. 2. Road games at Serra Catholic and Summit Academy occur before the Rams host Shady Side Academy. Ligonier Valley travels to Apollo-Ridge to round out its regular-season schedule.
