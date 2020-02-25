HOLLIDAYSBURG – Already missing Kyle Silk because of PIAA transfer rules, the Ligonier Valley High School boys’ basketball team found out on Tuesday it would be without Jaxon Ludwig, as well.
The Rams’ starting point guard came down with the flu.
It was Isaac Neidbalson and Ligonier’s ability to set the pace that made Penns Valley ill, though.
Neidbalson stepped in and matched teammate Michael Marinchak for game-scoring honors with 20 points, as Ligonier Valley jumped out to a double-figure lead in the second quarter and rolled into a third straight District 6 Class AAA championship game by virtue of a 60-46 victory at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School.
“Our quote today was ‘Let’s kick adversity’s rear end,’ ” Marinchak said. “I think we did a great job.”
Marinchak and Neidbalson combined for 24 points in the first half as their top-seeded Rams pushed out to a 14-point lead before settling in to a 30-17 advantage at the intermission.
While a big game from Marinchak isn’t anything unusual, it was a clutch performance at a crucial time for Neidbalson, more frequently a role player.
“Matthew Marinchak couldn’t hit a shot in the first half, and Isaac Neidbalson stepped up,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “We say all the time, ‘Next guy up,’ and they showed it again.”
The win sent Ligonier Valley (23-2) into the D6-3A title game against Richland for the third year in a row. The two Ram teams have split the previous two encounters; the rubber game will be at Mount Aloysius College on Friday night.
“It means a lot,” Neidbalson said. “We just wanted to get back and get redemption.”
Ligonier, though, was able to keep that as motivation without getting caught looking ahead too much.
“We couldn’t underestimate them. They had a lot of size. They work the ball well, so we just had to play our defense that we know how to play,” Neidbalson said.
It showed. Penns Valley traditionally is very disciplined, but it committed seven turnovers in the first quarter and only shot 7-for-24.
Ligonier also did something few opponents do against Penns Valley: It outscrapped it, holding its own on the boards despite being outsized and coming up with the lion’s share of loose balls.
“They got 10-to-15 points when you think the play’s over and it’s not over,” Penns Valley coach Terry Glunt said. “They created their own opportunities.”
Penns Valley (15-8) will take on Westmont Hilltop in the consolation game on Friday night. Caleb Narber fronted Penns Valley with 13 points, while Logan Snyder scored eight of his 11 in the second half, when the Mountain League team got as close as nine twice in the fourth quarter.
The No. 1 seed, Ligonier Valley was up by as many as 18 when Matthew Marichak nailed a couple of deep 3-pointers from the top of the key over the Penns Valley zone to start the second half.
Penns Valley was on top early, 9-6, before Michael Marinchak ignited a 13-0 Ligonier run by scoring seven points on fearless drives through the opponent’s big men.
The difference ballooned to 26-14 on a Michael Marinchak tip-in at the 3:25 mark of the second quarter. Ligonier was able to dictate tempo from there and was well on its way back to the district final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.