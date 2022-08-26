LIGONIER, Pa. – Five different players scored touchdowns for Ligonier Valley in a convincing 48-0 rout over Springdale to open the 2022 season.
Ever since Roger Beitel took the head coaching job at Ligonier Valley in 2004, there have been many dominant victories like the one that unfolded on Friday at Weller Field.
Beitel has been with the program through some monumental moments throughout his tenure.
He was there for the merger of Laurel Valley and Ligonier Valley.
Beitel led his team to back-to-back District 6 titles in 2016-17, and is now in his third season ushering the program into the WPIAL.
On Friday night, he coached the 200th game of his career, and owns a 141-59 record leading the Rams. It marked a milestone in his lengthy career.
“For me as I get older in years, I start to reflect on things a little bit more because when I was young I was so focused building a program, winning games, winning championships, that I didn’t take the time to live where my feet were and enjoy it and now I am,” Beitel said as his team got off to a 1-0 start in his 18th season as head coach.
Beitel’s family was all present, as his wife and two sons, Zach and Nick, two of his former players, all served as honorary captains for Ligonier to start the game. The veteran coach thanked all of his assistant coaches past and present, along with a strong administration for supporting him through the years.
“That’s just something that I’m really proud of and longevity in this business is rare anymore, but I’m proud to say that I’m the head football coach of the Ligonier Valley Rams and this is where my heart has always been,” Beitel reflected after the game.
His team wasted little time on Friday asserting control against a young Springdale team that featured only 21 dressed players, including just three seniors.
On Ligonier Valley’s second play of the game, Duncan Foust ripped off a 20-yard run, and Hunter Carr added the extra point to make it 7-0.
Haden Sierocky and John Jablunovsky provided first quarter scores on runs of 31 and 52 yards, respectively. The Rams led 21-0 after a quarter.
In the second, Ligonier Valley scored twice on punt returns. First on a 12-yard touchdown Bruce Kreiger, then a 43-yard return from Jablunovsky.
Ligonier Valley led the Dynamos 35-0 at the break, and only ran 12 offensive plays in the first half.
“Kids made lots of great plays and that’s really important and we wanted to make sure every kid got in this game and we did that,” Beitel explained.
Ligonier Valley added two scores in the third quarter, with Broderick Schreyer scoring from 11 yards out on a quarterback keeper. Sierocky added an 85-yard interception return with the running clock on for the host Rams.
Ligonier Valley played mostly freshmen and junior varsity players during the second half, providing valuable experience for the future.
“We started putting guys in early and feeding those young guys a little bit of raw meat and get them hungrier and I thought these young guys really got in there and got a chance to see what it’s like under the big lights and did admirably well.
“Overall, it was just a great night and super proud of our kids and looking forward to next week.”
Ligonier Valley travels to Southmoreland next week.
