ELIZABETH – Ligonier Valley made several big plays and turned the momentum to its favor early in taking down Elizabeth Forward 26-14 in nonconference play Friday night.
The Rams (2-0) scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, a 68-yard touchdown pass from Haden Sierocky to Grant Dowden. Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel was not leaving anything in the cupboard.
“It was a great play, Haden hit Grant, who’s a heck of an athlete. He got the ball in space and he was gone,” Beitel said. “It set the tone and we just rode the momentum. We knew that (Elizabeth Forward) is a phenomenal football program. We were not going to hold anything back in the game plan. We were going to take what they gave us and make the most of it.”
Sierocky had a solid performance completing six passes, two of which went for touchdowns, for 182 yards. He also had 57 yards rushing. Five different receivers caught passes as tailback Nick Beitel had 104 total yards.
“(Ligonier Valley) has players all over the field. They’ve got a good running back, a quarterback that can run, receivers and a physical offensive line,” Elizabeth Forward coach Mike Collodi said. “They’re a good football team, we knew it all week.”
The Rams defense made life a huge challenge for Warrior quarterback Zion White.
He was under pressure all night and threw two first-half interceptions. Ligonier Valley defensive end Jacob Hay had four of his team’s nine sacks.
“Our defense was lights out, they were flying all over the place,” Beitel said. “Our two ends harassed the quarterback all night.”
Elizabeth Forward (1-1) was able to respond to the Rams’ opening score with a seven-play scoring drive capped by a 1-yard run by DaVontay Brownfield. Elizabeth Forward appeared to rebound, stopping Ligonier Valley on its next possession.
After exchanging possessions, the Rams took over at midfield after an Elizabeth Forward punt. On the first play, Sierocky’s screen pass to Nick Beitel took the ball to the Warriors’ 1 yard line.
Ligonier Valley took over after a punt and embarked on a 11 play, 63 yard drive.
Sierocky found Matt Marinchak for a 20 yard touchdown connection. The two-point try failed, but the Rams still led 19-7.
On the Rams’ next drive, Sierocky took off on a designed quarterback run for a 33 yard score through the Warriors defense.
The lead had grown to 26-7 and held through halftime.
Elizabeth Forward had several more opportunities to get back into the game in the second half. On the first play of the third quarter, Brownfield caught a screen pass and scampered 65 yards to the Ligonier Valley 5-yard line. But the play was called back on a penalty. Brownfield also dropped a sure touchdown pass later in the quarter and receiver Kelly Rush could not pull in a long pass in the fourth quarter.
“It is what it is, we can’t make those mistakes and penalties,” Coloddi said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit but that’s a really good team in Ligonier Valley.”
White was able to convert a fourth down inside the Ligonier Valley 10-yard line with a screen pass to Brownfield who battled his way into the end zone for the game’s last tally. White finished 10 of 19 for 124 yards through the air and 33 yards on the ground.
Elizabeth Forward visits West Mifflin next week while Ligonier Valley hosts Jeannette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.