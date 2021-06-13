Ligonier Valley’s Bella Vargulish, right, rounds second base in front of Chestnut Ridge second baseman Lexyn Corle on a RBI double by teammate Ruby Wallace in the top of the fourth inning of a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal playoff at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, PA., Thursday, June 10, 2021.Vargulish scored the only run of the game on the play.