Three years ago, Wylie Spiker had never been part of a varsity team sport.
Weighing not even 150 pounds when he decided to join the Ligonier Valley football team, Spiker wasn’t sure what position to play. So, he settled on wide receiver.
“He never played an organized sport until 10th grade. He had never played football,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said after a Tuesday practice.
“In the December after the 2016 season, the one when we made it to the state semifinals, he came to us and said I’d like to come out for football.”
Spiker didn’t make a huge impression at the time.
“I’m going to say he was 5-foot-10, 140 pounds,” Beitel said. “We didn’t know what to do with him.
“We said, ‘What position do you play?’ He said, ‘I don’t know. I never played football before.’ ”
Fast forward to 2019. Spiker is a force on both the offensive and defensive lines for the undefeated Rams. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, he hardly resembles the young man who approached Beitel.
In fact, Spiker looks the part of a NCAA Division I prospect.
On Monday, Spiker announced he had committed to St. Francis University in Loretto, where he’ll be part of coach Chris Villarrial’s Division I Football Championship Series program and be reunited with former Rams teammate and 2018 Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year Aaron Tutino, currently a freshman for the Red Flash.
It’s been a long, unconventional journey.
New to the game
“I never played any sports. My sophomore year was my first year I ever played football. I was 140 pounds and I was a wide receiver,” Spiker said, echoing his coach. “I started eating and working my butt off as hard as I could to get where I wanted to be.
“I live in the weight room pretty much every day. I concentrated on squats, bench press and dead lift. Those are the three main exercises.”
Spiker, who has won multiple power lifting events during the past year, said he’s hit highs with a 555-pound squat, 385-pound bench press and 500-pound dead lift with seven reps.
“He’s always been a weight room warrior,” Beitel said of Spiker, the third Ligonier Valley lineman to commit to a Division I program this year. “He loves the weight room and he’s not afraid to lift. That comes from his father, who is a big, strong man.
“He immersed himself in the weight room culture and lifted all the time.”
The Rams won their third straight Heritage Conference crown in 2018 and finished as District 6 Class AA runner-up after winning the district crown the two previous seasons. Ligonier Valley is 5-0 with 33 consecutive conference wins heading into this week’s contest at Purchase Line. The Rams are ranked third in the PennLive.com Class AA state poll ahead of area teams Richland (fourth), Chestnut Ridge (fifth) and Berlin Brothersvalley (seventh).
“Wylie bought into our culture and bought into our mentor program. It’s paid off for him,” Beitel said.
Family ties
His family has provided support from father Greg, mother Colleen, and grandfather, Jim. Wylie Spiker’s brother Paul and sister Heather each served in the U.S. Army in South Korea, but still reached out.
“My mom, my dad and my pap all told me if I put my mind to something I could do it,” Spiker said. “My brother and my sister who are in the military supported me.
“My brother and sister were overseas but remained in contact with me. The family involvement helped to make me the best I could be.”
The hard work became evident as Spiker prepared for his senior season.
“Last year I watched him bench press 300 pounds for the first time. He got himself big and strong,” Beitel said. “He was around 260 in the spring at the end of his junior year. He went to the SAFCA combine and put on an impressive show. He was the strongest kid at the combine.
“During his 1-on-1 competition he was so impressive. That night he was offered a scholarship by Duquesne University as an offensive lineman.
“He continued to lift and work,” Beitel said. “When he was up at St. Francis for a second camp, they offered him a scholarship.”
Spiker intends to major in criminal justice.
‘The right place’
“My first college interest that I really got was from St. Francis,” he said. “I’m a country person. I like being out in the country. St. Francis has trees all around it like the country. I thought it was the place for me.
“Coach Villarrial played 13 or 14 years in the NFL. He’s a very respectful man. He knows what he’s talking about. I feel he’s going to give everyone a fair chance who puts in the work and is a good person. He is just a very fair man.”
With Michael Petrof committed to the U.S. Naval Academy and Christian Jablonski a Lehigh University commit, Ligonier Valley has a Division I-heavy line.
“It’s rare air,” Beitel said. “For me it’s probably going to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing here at Ligonier Valley that we have three kids that have all committed and are pretty much on their way to the next level. It’s an amazing run and an amazing ride.”
