COMMODORE – Purchase Line entered Friday night’s homecoming game against visiting Ligonier Valley hoping to shorten the game by playing keep-away to limit the Rams’ scoring chances.
Kyrie Miller made those plans backfire on Ligonier Valley’s first play from scrimmage and kept making big plays as the Rams rumbled to a 48-0 District 6 Heritage Conference win at Purchase Line’s Barry T. Madill Field.
Miller caught a swing pass near the line of scrimmage and broke tackle attempts from half the Red Dragons’ defense on his way to an 89-yard touchdown, setting an early tone for Ligonier Valley (6-0).
“It’s a great way to start out the game,” Miller said. “We came out of the locker room and off the bus a little flat. We sort of needed a little extra bump, and I think that really did it.”
He added rushing touchdowns of 75, 63, 2 and 38 yards before halftime, scoring within three snaps of Ligonier Valley getting the ball each time.
While his first score came after multiple broken tackles, Miller was nearly untouched on many of his carries Friday night.
“Our line just did a tremendous job at opening up those holes. They were ridiculous, it was absolutely ridiculous,” Miller said.
“I saw the hole and I just sort of knew I was gone. In the back of my mind, I was kind of just thanking them the entire way down the field.”
“The 3-3 stack is a very difficult defense to block because of all the gap exchanges going on. We spent a lot of time Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday just with our offensive line, and a lot of credit goes to those guys for coming out and executing exactly as we thought,” Rams head coach Roger Beitel said.
“With all those guys in the box and all the stunting, once you get past that first wave, there’s nothing but grass in front of you. Not having a safety in the middle of the field, that’s a high-reward, high-risk type of defense. Our kids blocked it up perfectly.”
The Rams ran just 13 offensive plays in the first half, but thanks to the quick strikes from Miller, held a 34-0 edge at intermission.
“We were very efficient … we didn’t get a whole lot of work,” Beitel said of the explosive first half.
That efficiency played into Purchase Line’s strategy of trying to keep Ligonier Valley’s offense off the field – it just wasn’t the way the Red Dragons had intended to do so.
“We talked to the kids at halftime and said, ‘We’re trying to play keep-away, but they get the ball for one play and it’s a touchdown so you’re not doing a very good job of keep-away,’” Purchase Line head coach Matt Falisec said. “I was expecting the defense to play a little bit better, but it was just a sieve up front.”
Miller finished with 239 yards and four scores on the ground in addition to the 89-yard receiving touchdown to finish with 328 yards from scrimmage.
“He’s just a phenomenal back. He’s tough to bring down, he’s got all kinds of spin moves and then whenever he wants to run somebody over, he does that, too,” Beitel said of Miller. “We watched on the sideline camera and I think he broke eight tackles on that first touchdown.”
His effort tied him with Jackson Daugherty and Aaron Tutino for Ligonier Valley’s single-game touchdown record with five, Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley added two third-quarter touchdowns on a 54-yard pass from Sheeder to John Beard and an 8-yard Sheeder run to close out the scoring.
Sheeder threw for 156 yards on 3-of-9 passing with one interception, struggling outside of the two long touchdown passes.
The Red Dragons (3-3) were able to put together several methodical drives in the game, churning out positive yardage and picking up first downs until a setback via penalty or loss of yardage scuttled their scoring chances.
“All we were doing was trying to chip away 3 or 4 yards a play and try to work the clock,” Falisec said. “We worked on it, we told (quarterback) Jacob (Barnett) to run the play clock down to seven seconds.
“We were ready with that, but anything we’d try to run wide or trap was just getting eaten up.
“It was totally straight ahead, quick-hitters to try to get three or four yards a play. The problem with that, you take a penalty or lose three or four yards on a play and you’re going to be punting.”
Josh Syster led the Red Dragons with 77 yards on 21 carries and Cullen Goncher added 49 on 11 carries.
The Rams head home to Weller Field for a homecoming game of their own next Friday (Oct. 4), hosting Marion Center (5-1) and looking to gain separation at the top of the Heritage Conference standings.
“We’ll be excited to play our sixth home football game in two years. Any time we get a chance to play, and play at home, is super special,” Beitel said.
“I can tell you this, Marion Center will get our best effort on both sides of the ball and we’ll see if we can’t separate ourselves from the pack.”
