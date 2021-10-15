LIGONIER, Pa. – After forfeiting its Week 7 contest to Serra Catholic due to an unprecedented amount of injuries, Ligonier Valley returned in style with a convincing 43-14 victory over section foe Summit Academy.
“A lot of emotions to be sure about us getting back on the field considering where we were a week ago,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “To get back on the field and get some of our kids back and able to compete was huge, but more importantly, were some of our other kids who were able to step up and have big games tonight.”
As a team, Ligonier Valley wound up with 348 yards of total offense, including 202 on the ground. The one unit that’s avoided the injury curse thus far for the Rams has been the offensive line, which Beitel again lauded as being a big part of the reason for Friday’s success.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage,” Beitel said. “They go out and did their jobs tonight.”
After Summit Academy went three-and-out on the opening drive, Ligonier Valley took advantage of a short punt and marched 40 yards in just 3 minutes and 13 seconds. Kaden Faas capped off the drive with a 1-yard run. A Grant Dowden conversion run gave the Rams an 8-0 lead.
After another Summit Academy punt, Ligonier Valley went five plays and 52 yards in just under two minutes. The drive culminated in a leaping catch in the end zone by Matthew Marinchak on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Broderick Schreyer. A George Golden extra point put Ligonier Valley ahead 15-0 to end the first quarter.
Summit Academy cut the gap to 15-8 early in the second quarter after quarterback Kylee Davenport converted a 3-yard run and Dayvonn Alston ran in the two-point conversion.
Ligonier Valley put the game away with three scoring drives in the final nine minutes of the first half.
The first two were capped by Nick Beitel touchdown runs: 1 and 27 yards, respectively.
Beitel, whose playing status was in question right up until the last minute, would finish with 106 yards on 12 carries and those two touchdowns. His return definitely gave the Rams a much-needed lift.
According to Coach Beitel,
“We didn’t know he was going to play till today. He took some reps in Thursday’s practice and it wasn’t...awful. I know what his injury is and for him to get out there and go, man what a tough kid, and I’m saying that as his coach, not just cause he’s my kid, to get out there and go over 100 yards, that was big!”
Ligonier Valley ended the first half scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run by Haden Sierocky, also returning from injury, and a golden kick for the 36-8 halftime advantage.
Ligonier Valley’s lone touchdown in the second half was a 2-yard run by senior Khorter Drury in the 3rd quarter. Summit tacked on a late touchdown on a 7-yard run by Davenport.
At 6-2, Ligonier Valley has a trip to Shady Side Academy next week to continue their fight for a WPIAL playoff berth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.