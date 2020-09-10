This is a season of change for Ligonier Valley, considering the Rams have dealt with the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and their move to the WPIAL.
Still, coach Roger Beitel said perhaps the biggest adjustment for his staff involves a 30-player roster that is thin in depth and experienced personnel.
“The big difference for us has nothing to do with joining the WPIAL but has a lot to do with the fact that we have a roster that it’s been a long, long time since I’ve been accustomed to seeing a roster like we have,” said Beitel, whose 12-1 Rams finished as District 6 Class AA runner-up for a second straight season in 2019 and advanced to the district title game for a fourth consecutive year.
“We have one senior out for football and no freshmen,” Beitel said. “We basically have 30 kids on our roster comprised of 29 juniors and sophomores. It’s a very different-looking football team than I can say I’ve seen in a long time.”
The 30 players are the fewest under Beitel in his 17 seasons.
After having 31 on his first roster in 2004, Beitel said none of his teams have had fewer than 42 players, and most squads of the past decade featured 50 or more.
The Rams closed their run in District 6 and the Heritage Conference in impressive fashion.
Ligonier Valley had four straight undefeated regular seasons from 2016-19, claiming the conference crown and winning the rebooted Appalachian Bowl all four years against the WestPAC champion while posting a cumulative 200-14 score.
Ligonier Valley won 6-AA in 2016 and 2017, each time advancing deep into the state playoffs, including a semifinal appearance in ’16.
“Our start in the WPIAL, you couldn’t ask for a crazier time,” Beitel said. “We had a schedule. We had a bye. Then we lost a game. We lost a scrimmage. At one point we only had five contests scheduled.”
Ligonier Valley now has seven games on the schedule.
The Rams return two starters on offense and one on defense.
Junior Jude Grzywinski, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound center, is a third-year starter who was a key part of a line with three NCAA Division I signees last season.
“Jude Grzywinski has been a starter for us for 26 straight games at center,” Beitel said. “It says a lot about his ability that he was a starter the last two years for us as a freshman and as a sophomore on a team that was as talented and deep as we were on the line positions.”
Junior wide receiver Matthew Marinchak and junior back Nick Beitel combined for 20 touchdowns in 2019.
“Matthew Marinchak returns at receiver after having 26 receptions for 453 yards and eight touchdowns,” Coach Beitel said.
“Nick Beitel wasn’t a starter but he ended up with 55 rushes, 642 yards and 12 touchdowns as a back up,” Coach Beitel said of his son.
Junior wide receiver Grant Dowden and sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky combined to play 16 games last season. Two-way lineman Derek Fox is the only senior on the roster.
Cornerback Beitel is the lone starter back on defense. He made 35 tackles and had four interceptions, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 13 games.
Other key players in the 4-3 defensive set are linebacker Miles Higgins, who blocked two punts last season, safety Dowden, linebacker Kaden Faas and defensive lineman Grzywinski.
“Defensively, Miles Higgins saw action in 12 of our 13 games last year as a linebacker and had 38 tackles,” Coach Beitel said. “Grant Dowden has experience in 10 games. He basically started for us Weeks 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 on the defensive side. “When you look at his quality of starts, he moved into the starting lineup during the playoff run.
“Kaden Faas, a linebacker, played in nine games for us and had 23 tackles,” the coach added. “We have some guys who have gotten a lot of good game experience for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.