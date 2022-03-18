LIGONIER – A pair of Ligonier Valley High School seniors will continue their academic and athletic careers in college starting in the fall.
Miles Higgins, North Carolina-Wilmington track and field
After finishing in fourth place in the javelin at the 2021 PIAA championship meet, Higgins’ recruiting also went soaring. Higgins is slated to join the University of North Carolina Wilmington track and field team.
“For me, it checked every box I had for my college search,” Higgins said.
“It’s a beautiful campus with amazing coaches and athletes. I definitely felt at home.”
North Carolina Wilmington competes the Colonial Athletic Association as a NCAA Division I member institution. The track and field program is led by coach Jeff Klaves. Higgins plans to major in marine biology.
Higgins’ best throw in the javelin was 188 feet. He also considered Duquesne, Illinois State and Slippery Rock.
While Higgins has focused his efforts on the javelin, he may expand his repertoire in college.
“Just javelin, but I might try and throw hammer since it was never offered to me in high school,” said Higgins, who was recruited primarily for the javelin.
Higgins was also a member of the basketball and football teams.
“Miles Higgins is the epitome of a leader and someone who always does the little things right,” Ligonier Valley boys track and field coach Josh Suszek said.
“He never gives anything less than 100% or goes through the motions. In all of my years of coaching four different sports, I believe Miles stands alone at the top as one of, if not the most intrinsically motivated and driven individuals that I have worked with. He has had a focus like no other this year and he has the mindset and work ethic to be standing on top of the podium this upcoming May at the PIAA championships.”
Higgins is the son of Chris and Dawn Higgins, of Ligonier.
Connor Tunstall, Lesley baseball
Tunstall, a shortstop for the Rams, will join the baseball team at Lesley University in Cambridge Massachusetts. The NCAA Division III members of the New England Collegiate Conference showed early interest and were rewarded.
“They showed a lot of interest, and when I flew out there, they made me feel wanted and welcomed,” Tunstall said. “That means more to me than playing at a higher division. I’m excited to compete at a higher level with a group of guys who all want to be there.”
Tunstall, also a member of the basketball team, plans to major in film. In 2021, Tunstall hit .319 with 13 runs scored, 10 RBIs and four doubles.
“They really showed me what the program offers,” Tunstall said of his visit to Lesley, which is led by coach Seth Kaplan. “It allows me to be myself and be in an environment that I’m comfortable in. They only have one backup in each position, so I’m always fighting for a chance to play even when I’m young. (Assistant) Coach (Donald) Gilbert took me out to eat and made me feel welcomed in a new city.”
Tunstall is a dedicated player on the diamond.
“Connor is a player who truly cares about his teammates and his game,” Ligonier Valley first-year baseball coach Jason Bush said. “A good athlete with the ability to play multiple positions, Connor will be counted on as one of the core members of the team. He is driven to be the best he can and that rubs off on his teammates.”
Tunstall is the son of Gregory and Angela Tunstall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.