LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley High School seniors Nick Lonas and Broderick Schreyer each recently committed to continue their academic and football careers at NCAA Division III institutions within the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Lonas will play as a safety hybrid and either major in law or criminology at Geneva College. Schreyer is slated to play quarterback at Grove City College and major in elementary education.
Lonas found his ideal spot in Beaver Falls.
“They have a good criminology program and small class sizes,” Lonas explained his decision.
Lonas enjoyed his time on campus. The Golden Tornadoes are led by coach Geno DeMarco.
“The people we met on the campus tour were welcoming, especially the philosophy professor,” Lonas said.
“The coaches were all well-involved and the atmosphere around the campus was great.”
Playing college football was always Lonas’ goal.
“Yes, and I’m glad I kept working to meet that goal,” Lonas said. “In the end, I got something really great.”
A three-year football letterman at Ligonier Valley, Lonas earned a spot on the all-conference second team as a running back. In 2022, Lonas was second on the team with 88 tackles and added two forced fumbles and one interception. Lonas totaled 380 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries.
Lonas also lettered in wrestling and is a member of the track and field team.
Lonas is the son of Greg and Erin Lonas, of New Florence.
Combining faith and a football program on the rise caught Schreyer’s attention.
“It is a Christian school and my faith is very important to me so that was a big factor,” Schreyer said. “I also really loved the coaching staff and the vision they have for me.”
The Wolverines, who went 8-3 in 2022, are coached by Andrew DiDonato.
“It was a one-on-one visit so I was able to meet with all the coaches to talk about the plan they had for me athletic and academic-wise,” Schreyer said. “The campus was very nice and the atmosphere was unmatched. There is also a very strong family-like culture with all the players.”
The signal-caller has always wanted to play college football.
“Yes, I have always wanted to play a collegiate sport and football gave me the best opportunity to do that,” Schreyer said.
In 2022, Schreyer completed 55 of 103 passes for 783 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Schreyer totaled 1,650 passing yards and 24 touchdowns over three seasons.
He also is a member of the baseball team.
Schreyer is the son of Brian and Jordan Schreyer, of New Florence.
