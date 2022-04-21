LIGONIER – A pair of Ligonier Valley High School seniors will continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level starting this fall.
Abby Painter will join the Westminster College track and field program, while Bjorn Sigurdsson is slated play soccer at Penn State Greater Allegheny.
Painter is excited to join the 2021 Presidents’ Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championship team at the NCAA Division III level.
“Westminster has an amazing biology program and everything about the school was very appealing,” Painter said. “They also offered me a scholarship for academics.”
Westminster is led by coach Tim McNeil.
“Coach McNeil is amazing and I know I can grow in this program and continue to improve my times and have a fun and successful track career,” Painter said.
Painter will major in biology.
She has been recruited to compete in the 400-meter dash and 1600 relay, while possibly adding to the team’s mix in the 200 and 400 relay.
Painter earned four letters in cross country and track and field.
She lettered three seasons on the basketball team. Painter served as team captain in all three sports during her senior year. She was named as the team’s 2021 runner of the year in track.
Painter is the daughter of Robert and Cynthia Painter, of Ligonier.
Sigurdsson scored six goals for the Rams in 2021. The forward found the ideal fit at Penn State Greater Allegheny in McKeesport.
“It was the right choice for me because I wanted to stay close to home and play my favorite sport for possibly the last time,” Sigurdsson said.
The Lions went 10-7 in 2021 and recorded a 7-3 mark in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Penn State Greater Allegheny is led by coach Jason Broadwater.
“Jason, the head soccer coach, showed the most interest in me, and I had a great time scrimmaging with the team,” Sigurdsson said.
Sigurdsson is currently undecided on a major, but is leading toward marketing. He will join a program that already has Bedford graduate Chris Klinger on the roster.
He earned four letters in track and field and three on the pitch at Ligonier Valley.
Sigurdsson served as the soccer team’s captain in 2021.
Sigurdsson is the son of Einar and Ursula Sigurdsson, of Ligonier.
