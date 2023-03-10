The Ligonier Valley School District announced the establishment of its athletic hall of fame on Friday.
Nominations had been solicited throughout the community for athletes who attended high school in the district, which includes the former Bolivar, Laurel Valley, Ligonier and New Florence high schools as well as the current Ligonier Valley High School.
More than 25 nominations were submitted and the hall honored teams, coaches and individuals.
The 1968-69 Laurel Valley High School boys basketball Class 1A state runner-up led by coach Andy Pahach, and the 1976 Ligonier Valley High School girls volleyball team that placed fourth in the state under coach Winnie Lynn.
Former Laurel Valley High School football and baseball coach Gerald Page, and former Laurel Valley High School boys basketball coach Pahach will be inducted.
Individual honorees include: Woody Burkett, Laurel Valley, 1958; John Chendy, Ligonier Valley, 1978; Christine (Henderson) Deneen, Ligonier Valley, 2011; Christopher Gessner, Ligonier Valley, 1985; Bob Giesey, Ligonier High School, 1964; Bill Golis, Laurel Valley, 1956; Maddie Grimm, Ligonier Valley, 2013; Christy (Clark) Hajjar, Laurel Valley, 1991; John Maier, Laurel Valley, 1970; and Ryan Thiel, Ligonier Valley, 2006.
The hall of fame banquet will be held April 15 at The Barn in Ligonier.
For more information, contact Ligonier Valley High School.
