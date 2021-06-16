Rewinding to the start of the 2021 season, Ligonier Valley softball coach Mark Zimmerman expressed that the Rams’ run to Thursday’s PIAA Class 2A championship game was filled with pleasant surprises.
Not that the veteran coach doubted the abilities of his team, one that carries a 22-2 record to Beard Field at Penn State University for a showdown with Line Mountain at 11 a.m. There were just a lot of unknown factors facing the squad when bats first met ball in Ligonier.
“You’re coming off a year when you didn’t play anything (because of COVID-19),” Zimmerman said. “You played two scrimmages then flushed nine seniors. You’re starting your year and saying: ‘Well, I don’t know what’s going to happen.’ We’re in a new league. We’re playing all new teams; teams we barely knew. It’s just a lot not knowing what to expect.”
Now that the squad is on the cusp of history – following two previous attempts at a PIAA run in 2010 and 2017 – Zimmerman is running the gamut of emotional responses.
“It’s a good feeling,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a nervous feeling, an anxious feeling, all wrapped into one. You chase something for so long that when you get that close to it, you’re not sure what you feel. You’re a bunch of emotions all at one time.”
His team, on the other hand, has been steady in its response to the moment according to the 22nd-year coach.
“They know exactly where we’re at,” Zimmerman said. “They still seem very relaxed. We had a nice practice.
“We had a nice discussion about the game and what we want to do. I think they’re relaxed and focused. We’re excited about (Thursday).”
Ligonier Valley took third place in District 7, competing in the WPIAL for the first time after departing District 6 and the Heritage Conference, the latter of which had been the school’s athletic home since the 2000-01 academic year.
With pitcher Maddie Griffin pushing the pace, Ligonier Valley got rolling and just kept doing so during the 2021 season.
“We got off to a good start and things kept falling into place,” Zimmerman said. “Maddie kept getting people out.
“So we just said: ‘Maybe things will work out for us this year.’ ”
A good start on Monday is what pushed the Rams into the PIAA title game, the first for the school in any team sport.
A three-run third inning set the table as the Rams topped Union City 6-1 at Slippery Rock University. Kailey Johnston’s two-RBI single opened the scoring against the Bears, as the Rams built a 6-0 lead before Union City got on the board with a solo home run by Sydney Gilbert in the seventh inning.
The Rams had scored four runs in their two previous PIAA tournament games, topping Sharpsville 3-2 on June 7 and following up with a rain-shortened 1-0 triumph over Chestnut Ridge in a June 10 quarterfinal.
“We’re going to be doing the same thing,” Zimmerman said. “We’re going to be living by the same thing. We’ve been lucky that we’ve been able to get girls in scoring position, and we just hope that we can get the hit, and by God on Monday, we did. Once you can get some crooked numbers ahead, you start feeling pretty good with Maddie, not that it means that the game is over.”
Griffin struck out 12 batters, giving the junior 299 strikeouts on the season. She could be in for a whale of a battle against another strong pitcher.
The Eagles (22-3) have not surrendered a run during the PIAA tournament, blanking Elk Lake 6-0 in the first round on June 7, dropping Brandywine Heights 4-0 in the quarterfinals on June 10 and Williams Valley 1-0 in Monday’s semifinal.
Kya Matter, a Maryland-Baltimore County recruit, struck out 19 in the semifinal win over Williams Valley, while also scoring the game’s only run in the first inning when Brooke Novinger singled her home.
That victory avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings, who had defeated Line Mountain by a 14-5 tally on April 5.
Matter also struck out 17 against Brandywine Heights while limiting the Bullets to one hit.
“We’re playing a good team with a very solid pitcher,” Zimmerman said. “We’re just going to have to follow the same recipe that we did on Monday. Get some balls in play. Get some growls on base and try to move them. Hopefully at the right time, we get the timely hit.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
