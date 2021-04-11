Ligonier Valley 3, Belle Vernon 0: In Ligonier, junior Maddie Griffin tossed her third no-hitter of the season on Saturday as the Rams blanked the Leopards.
Griffin struck out 16 batters, walked four and hit a batter for Ligonier Valley (4-0), which scored twice in the bottom of the first inning. Griffin also finished with two hits, a run and an RBI. Haley Boyd knocked in a run and also scored once.
Griffin also completed no-hitters on March 30 (Brentwood) and April 6 (Punxsutawney).
Central Cambria 4, Northern Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 19 batters in a two-hit shutout as the Red Devils scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Colts on Saturday.
Kamzik, a sophomore right-hander, has struck out 66 batters through 26 innings this season.
Erika Burkett drove in a run for Central Cambria (3-1). Karlie Heeney, Jordan Krawcoin, Alyssa Link, Kamzik and Cydney Forcellini all provided hits for the Red Devils.
Kayla Boring allowed just one earned run for Northern Cambria (3-2). Lacie Lanzendorfer doubled, and Morgan Hassen provided the team’s other hit. Jensen Wiewiora stole two bases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.