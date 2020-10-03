LIGONIER – Ligonier Valley got to play its first home game of the 2020 season and the Rams outlasted Steel Valley for a hard-fought 28-26 win at Weller Field. Ligonier Valley improved to 2-2 on the season and showed poise in the closing minutes to seal the victory.
Following a 49-yard touchdown run by Steel Valley’s Nijay Burt to bring the score to within 28-26, Ligonier Valley batted away the two-point conversion attempt to preserve the lead and ran off the final 4 minutes and 46 seconds to seal the win.
Sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky carried the ball five times in the closing minutes and kept the sticks moving with multiple clutch runs. Sierocky finished with 128 on 15 carries and a touchdown. He also threw for 101 yards and a score and came up with an interception on defense.
With the game on the line, Ligonier trusted the sophomore and he delivered.
“I mean it tells me they have trust in me and they think I can deliver and I did my job,” Sierocky said following the game.
Ligonier coach Roger Beitel was pleased with his his sophomore quarterback and how he has been progressing and learning from mistakes made earlier in the season.
“He’s learning, he’s only a sophomore, but he’s learning and getting better every week,” he said.
Steel Valley opened the game with an impressive 11-play drive capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ronnell Lawrence to Ahmir Culver to give the Ironmen an early 8-0 advantage.
Ligonier looked to respond quickly and got deep into Steel Valley territory, but a holding penalty on fourth-and-goal negated a touchdown. It was one of two touchdowns in the first half that got taken off the board due to penalties.
The Rams eventually mounted a scoring drive capped off by a six-yard touchdown run by Lanigan McCulty. The momentum was short-lived, as Nijay Burt returned the ensuring kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Burt finished with a game-high 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns to go along with the big special teams play.
Coming out of halftime, the game was tied at 14, and Ligonier asserted control immediately.
The Rams engineered an 11-play drive capped off by a four-yard score from Kaden Faas to grab their first lead of the contest.
“For us and ever since I’ve been the football coach, I’ve always said the most important drive of every football game is the first drive of the second half,” Beitel explained. “And for a long time our kids have done really well with that drive, whether it be defending or whether it be offensively and tonight was one of those things that makes a coach happy and smile when they come out after halftime and put one on the board quick.”
Ligonier added another third quarter score when Sierocky found Matthew Marinchak in the flat for a four-yard score. Steel Valley fought back and two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Burt put the Ironmen within reach before the Rams iced the game away.
Friday marked Ligonier Valley’s first home win as a member of the WPIAL in over 50 years.
“It was exciting,” Sierocky said. “Our first three games they were all away and we got our first WPIAL win at Frazier, but it’s special getting it here.”
