Carlow junior Olivia Miller, a Ligonier Valley graduate, improved her score in the pentathlon to 3,059 points on Friday at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invite.
Her score was good enough for third place out of 21 competitors and exceeded the NAIA indoor national qualifying mark of 2,950.
Miller also broke her own school records in several of the pentathlon events: running 10.05 in the 60-meter hurdles; leaping 1.59m in high jump; and throwing the shot put 10.01m.
Miller jumped 4.87m in long jump and ran 2:39.58 in the 800 to round out her performance on the day.
