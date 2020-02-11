MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Carlow junior Olivia Miller earned her fourth straight River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honor. She also was named RSC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year at Friday’s meet.
The Ligonier Valley graduate ran five events in the meet with four of them coming in the field. Miller won the triple jump, placed second in the high jump, third in the long jump and was ninth in the shot put.
She also ran the 60-meter hurdles on the track, totaling 28 team points.
