MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Carlow junior Olivia Miller, a Ligonier Valley graduate, kept her claim on River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for the third week in a row.
Miller qualified for the NAIA indoor national championship in the pentathlon with her performance at the Youngstown Mid-National Invitational. She racked up 3,059 points to qualify and set three school records in 60-meter hurdles, high jump and shot put.
