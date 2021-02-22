LOGAN, Ohio – Carlow senior Olivia Miller, a Ligonier Valley graduate, was named River States Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row after her performance on Saturday.
Miller took first place in the high (1.66 meters) and long jumps (5.28). Her mark in the high jump set a new RSC indoor record. Miller finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.55 seconds and triple jump with a distance of 11.35 meters.
Miller was also voted as the Champions of Character awardee, which is presented to an athlete who best displays the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character: respect, responsibility, integrity, servant leadership and sportsmanship.
