LIGONIER – Wearing throwback jerseys to honor the 1940 New Florence Wolverines, the Ligonier Valley Rams got 296 passing yards and four touchdowns from Sam Sheeder to lead the undefeated hosts to a 54-7 victory over the visiting West Shamokin Wolves.
With the victory, Rams coach Roger Beitel scored his 100th Heritage Conference win.
“It’s a credit to all the great kids we have had,” Beitel said.
“For me, personally, I am really proud to do something that no one else has ever done before, and it is just an honor.”
Sheeder also praised his coach.
“He definitely deserves it,” Sheeder said. “And we were not afraid to raise up to the occasion and help him reach this goal. He prepares us so well each week and we just have to go out and make it happen for him.”
The Rams took the opening kickoff and went to work in the air. Sheeder hit three consecutive passes, concluding with a pass to John Beard from 7 yards out to give Ligonier Valley the early 7-0 lead.
After the Rams defense forced West Shamokin to go backwards on its opening possession, Ligonier Valley struck fast on its second drive.
A 61-yard pass from Sheeder to Cage Dowden put the ball at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Kyrie Miller walked in untouched making it 13-0.
The next Rams drive saw four more completions from Sheeder, who capped it off with a 10-yard scoring strike to Beard once again late in the first quarter.
The Wolves appeared to be getting something going after a long strike from Bo Swartz to Blake Fairman put the ball deep in Rams territory, but Sheeder jumped a pass from his linebacker spot for the interception to end the threat.
Late in the second, Sheeder found Beard – this time on a 11-yard scoring strike – to extend the Rams lead to 26-0.
Beard ended the night with nine catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
After the Rams defense stood tall once again, Ligonier Valley went to the air in the last minute moving the ball 60 yards in nine plays, finishing it off with an 8-yard pass in the right corner of the endzone when Sheeder hit Miller for the touchdown and a 33-0 lead at the half.
“We knew they would be in a cover-3, and if we got that look, I would hit the guys in the slot,” said Sheeder. “We had a good week of practice and we just executed the game plan.”
In the third quarter, Miller scored on the Rams opening possession – his third touchdown of the game – from a yard out to make it 40-0, triggering the running clock.
As both teams began substitutions, Ligonier Valley added touchdowns by Nick Beitel and a pass from backup quarterback Haden Sierocky to Grant Dowden, while West Shamokin’s Bo Swartz passed to Jaiden Haswell late to break up the shutout bid and get West Shamokin on the board.
“Our kids played hard even if the score didn’t indicate that,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said. “We have a lot of respect for their program and they are a program we want to be like. Hats off to them. That’s one of the best lines I have ever seen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.