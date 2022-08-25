LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley overcame a string of injuries and illnesses while earning the Rams’ seventh consecutive winning season and a spot in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs in 2021.
“All the credit has to go to the assistant coaches and kids,” said 19th-year Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel.
“We had probably the craziest season as I could remember as a head coach. Every week we’d lose like an all-conference starter on both sides of the ball. It got to the point where it caught up to us.
“The first five games, we were rolling,” added Beitel, whose team opened 5-0. “We beat Indiana, a 4A playoff team. We went down to Elizabeth Forward, a semifinalist in the 3A. They gave up 50 some points in the regular season and we scored 26 on them.”
Ligonier Valley (8-3) outscored its first five opponents by a combined 196-46 in wins at Indiana (20-14), at Elizabeth Forward (26-14), Jeannette (55-0), Frazier (33-6) and Carrick (62-12).
Steel Valley shut out the Rams 40-0 in Week 6, and Ligonier Valley dealt with so many injuries that the team had to forfeit its next game against Serra Catholic.
“Injury after injury after injury. It took us to the lowest point, where we couldn’t field a competitive team and had to forfeit,” Beitel said. “We lost five starters in one game against Steel Valley. Then we pulled it all together – and with our backup quarterback. It was a very ‘testing’ season for sure but the fact that we won eight games was remarkable considering all the adversity we had.”
Ligonier Valley reeled off wins over Summit Academy (43-14), at Shady Side Academy (26-25) and against Apollo Ridge (48-22) before falling at South Side (34-14) in the postseason.
Beitel welcomed back 13 lettermen, with four returning starters on offense and five back on defense for this year’s schedule in the WPIAL Allegheny Conference.
“We’re still learning. The WPIAL is different,” Beitel said.
“Those early games when we went out and competed and really shined had nothing to do with our playoffs last season. Two years in a row as a program, with a winning record in the WPIAL with all the things we’ve had to deal with, we’re super-proud as a program of where we’re at. We are adapting to a new style of football.”
Ligonier Valley went 4-3 during the 2020 COVID-19 season in the Rams’ first year in the WPIAL. In two seasons in the conference, also known as District 7, Ligonier Valley is a combined 12-6.
The Rams have two playmakers returning with experience at the quarterback position. Senior Haden Sierocky (20 of 34, 388 yards, five TDs, no interceptions) is back after missing time with an injury in 2021. Senior Broderick Schreyer (51 of 100, 856 yards, 12 TDs, five interceptions) also returns. Sierocky also rushed for 306 yards on 59 carries in seven games.
On defense, senior Billy Sugden is back after collecting eight sacks and 61 tackles last season. Senior Tylan Wilkins (5-11, 248) will be counted on along both the offensive and defensive lines.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
