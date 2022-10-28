LIGONIER, Pa. – The rivalry was dormant for 67 years and Friday closed the first chapter of “Riot on the Ridge.”
The winner’s trophy will bear the Ligonier Valley Rams name as they took down Derry Area 51-7 at Weller Field.
The game started with Derry attempting an onside kick that failed.
“It’s one of those things in a rivalry game, you don’t know what to expect,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “When you play a team coming in without any wins, there’s no rules. So, at that point, onside kicks, fakes, go for it on fourth down, you gotta be ready for anything.”
The Rams were. After the failed onside kick, senior Haden Sierocky took control early, scoring on the first offensive play for the Rams when he took a handoff and went 55 yards for a 6-0 Ligonier Valley lead after the failed extra-point kick.
“We didn’t start off very fast,’’ Derry coach Mike Arone said.
Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky found paydirt from 50 yards out as the hosts led 12-0. Sierocky would score again on a 9-yard scamper to go ahead 19-0 lead after Hunter Carr’s extra point.
Sierocky, also known as “Mr. Big Play”, would finish his night with 163 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Broderick Schreyer.
Ligonier Valley’s stellar offensive line play opened holes for him and Jablunovsky, who rushed for 129 yards and two scores.
The Rams added fourth-quarter touchdowns by Nick Lonas and Bruce Krieger.
Derry had trouble stopping the Rams early and fell behind 26-0 at half and never really got going until the 5:09 mark of the third quarter when Blake Revoir hit Trenton Hughes from 10 yards out to cut into the Rams lead at 26-7.
Revoir would finish a gutsy night with 96 rushing yards and a passing touchdown. Derry’s stalled drives and fumbles would keep the visitors from challenging the Rams on Friday.
“I thought we got our groove a little bit in the second quarter, but again, when you get into a deficit like that, we’re just not good enough, yet,” Arone said. “Our kids played until the end. We’re proud of them and hats off to Coach Beitel. Good luck to them in the playoffs.”
“It was fun for our kids, for sure,” Beitel said. “I can’t say enough about the job that our coaches did. Those guys have gotten more outta every kid than probably anyone could have ever expected.”
For the Rams to finish all alone in third place on a perfect senior night is what Beitel says football is all about.
“Hats off to Derry, that’s a young team that found some things with the quarterback runs,” Beitel said.
“We only ran one play in the third quarter. That means Derry was doing their job and that’s a team that’s going to get a lot better as they grow up.
“We get them over there next year and we’re going to go in with one senior on our roster and be in the same situation with a rebuild. Again, that’s what these are supposed to be all about, the rivalries. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids, for sure.
“On to the playoffs.”
