PERRYOPOLIS – Ligonier Valley’s first WPIAL football victory in 50 years was worth the wait.
The Rams, the newest member of District 7 after years as a District 6 powerhouse, erased an early double-digit deficit Friday with a gutsy 35-19 win over Frazier in a WPIAL Class AA nonconference matchup.
“I’m old and I’ve won a lot of football games,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “And that was one of the most memorable ones tonight.”
Ligonier Valley (1-1 overall) trailed 13-0 after the first quarter, but used a 1-yard plunge from sophomore quarterback Haden Sierocky and a 74-yard interception return from junior defensive back/running back Nick Beitel late in the half to take a 14-13 lead at the intermission.
That surge before halftime fueled the Rams, who rattled off 35 unanswered points from late in the second quarter until early in the fourth. That included scoring runs of 1 and 4 yards from Sierocky, while he also connected with Grant Dowden for a 24-yard strike in the third quarter. Dowden also scored on a 7-yard run in the second half, while Sierocky ran another one in from 4 yards out.
Sierocky finished with a game-best 92 yards on 15 carries, and completed 4 of 9 passes for 69 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also picked off a pass on defense.
Nick Beitel, along with his timely pick-six, added 75 rushing yards on 19 attempts.
Ligonier Valley, which graduated 16 seniors, including 11 of whom are continuing their football careers at the college level, are back in the WPIAL after a half century absence. The school had been a WPIAL member from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6.
“I haven’t been this excited in a long time about a regular season game,” Roger Beitel said of Friday’s win. “It’s making me feel young again because what we did as a group was phenomenal.
“We had a much better week of practice than the week before, and our resiliency and our physicality was the biggest thing. Every week we take the field, we’re going to be smaller than everybody, but I thought we were really physical. I’m super excited for the kids and their effort (tonight).”
Frazier (1-1) suffered a blow when junior quarterback Brayden Boggs was hurt in the third quarter and didn’t return. He had completed seven of 13 passes for 139 yards and two scores before leaving the contest.
Ligonier Valley continues its early-season stretch of road games when it heads to Western Beaver at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
