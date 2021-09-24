LIGONIER, Pa. – Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel wanted two things on Friday night when his team faced Carrick: A win and for his team to stay healthy.
The win came easy, as the Rams rolled over visiting Carrick by a score of 62-12. The staying healthy part did not hold up on Friday, as leading tackler Ryan Harbert left the game with an injury.
Harbert joins fellow key players such as quarterback Haden Sierocky and tight end Miles Higgins as the injuries keep mounting for the 5-0 Rams.
“It’s unbelievable,” Beitel said after sustaining another key injury. “It’s every week, so I’m very disappointed with that aspect of tonight’s game. Other than that, it was a good effort by our kids.”
The start of Friday’s game was delayed, as the Carrick team bus arrived in Ligonier 30 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time of 7 p.m. The Raiders had 18 players dressed for the game.
It did not take long for Ligonier Valley to get the offense rolling.
Broderick Schreyer, making his second career start at quarterback, connected with Matthew Marinchak for a pair of touchdowns on the Rams first two possessions to build an early 14-0 advantage.
Senior running back Nick Beitel got into the act with a 7-yard score to close out the opening frame to make it 21-0.
Beitel finished with 125 rushing yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught a pair of passes for 33 yards.
The Rams kept it rolling in the second quarter. Beitel posted a 9-yard score. The stingy Ligonier Valley defense came up with a big play, as defensive end Jacob Hay forced a fumble, recovered it himself, and darted in for 30-yard touchdown.
Carrick’s offense never found rhythm against Ligonier Valley.
The Raiders did not run a single play in Ligonier Valley territory against the starting defense.
It took a couple of big defensive plays for the Pittsburgh City League school to light up the scoreboard.
Brenden Patton-Smothers scooped up a fumble on the first play of the second half for a 50-yard touchdown. The junior defensive end later returned an interception off a tipped pass for a 45-yard score.
Ligonier Valley was able to use the second half to get some younger players experience in a varsity setting.
“A lot of kids stepped up and made plays, next man up mentality, but again these first five victories are extremely costly to us in terms of quality players, and now we limp into conference play with not our best team, but it is what it is,” Beitel said.
Ligonier Valley will face its toughest test of the season next week as it open WPIAL Allegheny Conference play against undefeated Steel Valley on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.