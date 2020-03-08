Playing in comeback mode wasn’t the norm for a Ligonier Valley boys basketball team that won 23 games and went undefeated in the Heritage Conference.
Still, the District 6 runner-up Rams nearly pulled off a furious rally against District 7 fifth-place Carlynton at Greater Johnstown High School on Saturday.
A seemingly one-sided PIAA Class AAA Tournament game actually wasn’t decided until the final seconds even though the Rams’ top player was on the bench with four fouls for much of the second half.
Carlynton won 85-81. The Cougars (16-9) advance to face District 7 seventh-place Beaver Falls on Tuesday.
The Rams closed a 23-4 season.
“I’m glad they never quit,” Ligonier Valley coach John Berger said. “They fought until the end with Michael (Marinchak) not on the floor. They really fought. I was proud of them.”
Michael Marinchak still scored 21 points even though he picked up his fourth foul with 5:42 left in the third quarter – his team trailing by seven points.
The 6-foot-2 senior fouled out late in the game. He finished second on Ligonier Valley’s all-time scoring list with more than 1,700 points.
In support of his brother, 6-1 sophomore Matthew Marinchak scored 19 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter.
The teams combined to score 59 points in the final 8 minutes.
“They can play basketball,” Carlynton coach Michael Kozy said of the Marinchaks. “They can shoot the ball. They can take it to the hole. They’re strong. They understand the game. They’re really good ballplayers. We were lucky to survive.”
Carlynton led 44-30 on Pierce Greiner’s basket at 7:15 of the third quarter. After Michael Marinchak went to the bench, the lead probably appeared safe.
Instead, Ligonier Valley posted a 24-13 scoring advantage in the third and closed within 82-81 after Matthew Marinchak’s third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter with 11 seconds left.
“I think we simply relaxed at that moment,” Kozy said. “We shouldn’t have. We were playing a heck of a team. That team is not going to just say, ‘We’re down 14. We’re going to go away.’ Hats off to them for what they did.”
Cooper Mills had 17 points for Ligonier Valley.
Khalil Kerr led Carlynton with 21 points. Mark Phillips had 19 points, with nine in the fourth quarter. DeQuay Canton (14 points) and Chauncie Mickens (12 points, 10 rebounds) also reached double digits.
Mickens was hindered by fouls in a game that featured 59 fouls – 30 by Carlynton, with two technical fouls; and 29 by Ligonier Valley.
“Both teams were in the double bonus pretty quick,” Berger said. “It slows it down. It’s not fun. There is not much we can do about it. They (officials) had a job. They did it well. They just called a close game.”
Carlynton led 18-15 after one quarter and 40-30 at halftime.
“We gave it our best shot,” Berger said. “Hell of a season, 23-4. Heritage Conference (champion), undefeated in the conference.”
