LIGONIER – The Ligonier Valley Rams completed their fourth straight perfect season in Heritage Conference play, defeating the visiting Blairsville Bobcats 58-14 Friday night at Weller Field.
The Rams extended their conference win streak by beating the school with which they tied a record for consecutive conference championships earlier this season.
“I’m excited that we just won our 37th conference game in a row, fourth consecutive conference championship,” said Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel. “I’m looking forward to the Appalachian Bowl next week.
“And that’s really all I have to say about that.”
Tailback Kyrie Miller had much more to say, but he said it all in rushing yardage. Miller rushed for 258 yards – breaking his own school single-game record by two yards – and four touchdowns.
Ligonier Valley fumbled away the ball inside the Blairsville 5 on its first possession, only its sixth giveaway of the season, but the Rams cleaned up the miscue right away by tackling Blairsville tailback Sincere McFarlin in the end zone for a safety on the next play.
From there, Miller claimed most of the highlights. He scored on a 14-yard run on the Rams’ next possession and added a 41-yard run on a hook-and-lateral from receiver John Beard just before halftime.
The Rams controlled the first half with 202 total yards to Blairsville’s 101, but they led the Bobcats only 23-0 going into the locker rooms thanks to the gadget play.
Ligonier Valley made adjustments to its running game at halftime and it showed right away. Miller shot through a gap on the right side for a 56-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage.
“In the first half, I was a little slow getting off the ball,” Miller said. “As soon as I got the ball, I was trying to take my time a little too much.
“In the second half, I just took off with it. I wasn’t going to wait. I needed to get yardage quick.”
Blairsville finally responded with the first touchdown scored on the Rams’ first team defense this season. Quarterback Zak Artley connected with receiver Ashton Perfetti on an eight-yard scoring pass to get Blairsville on the scoreboard with 8:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Miller brought the Rams right back with a 21-yard touchdown run on the next possession, and a 19-yard pass from quarterback Sam Sheeder to receiver Matthew Marinchak on a crossing pattern through the endzone gave the Rams a 44-6 lead with a kick by Beard and triggered the mercy rule with 3:00 to play in the quarter.
With the first-team units off the field for both teams in the fourth quarter, Nick Beitel scored on 10-yard runs on back-to-back possessions to boost Ligonier Valley’s lead to 58-6.
Blairsville reserve quarterback Ethan Kisklock hit tight end Cole Townsend with a 43-yard touchdown pass on Blairsville’s last possession. A two-point pass to Robert Shirley was significant only because it gave the Bobcats 14 points, the most scored on Ligonier Valley this season.
Sheeder completed 11 of 16 passes for 152 yards. He was especially effective in the first half with nine of 11 for 123.
The Rams’ defense shut down Blairsville’s running game, holding McFarlin to minus-13 yards on 10 carries. Kishlock ended up leading the team with 20 rushing yards on a pair of scrambles.
Ligonier Valley will take on Portage in the Appalachian Bowl next Saturday at Penns Manor High School. The Rams will be looking for their fourth consecutive bowl championship before heading into the District 6 Class AA playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.