LIGONIER, Pa. – The vaunted Jeannette football program is currently in the midst of a down year, but the Ligonier Valley football team didn’t take it easy on the Jayhawks.
Ligonier Valley handed Jeannette – the reigning WPIAL Class 1A champions and PIAA state runners-up – its third consecutive lopsided defeat, this one a 55-0 nonconference setback during the Rams’ home opener on Friday at Weller Field.
Playing in just its third home game in its last 10 contests, Ligonier Valley (3-0) put on a defensive clinic for its fans.
Jeannette (0-3) went three-and-out on its first six possessions and the visitors had a single first down in the mercy-rule win.
The Rams held Jeannette to just 13 yards of total offense. Jeannette entered the game with six yards passing in two games, and the Jayhawks finished with eight yards through the air against the Ligonier Valley defense.
“I like the way that our defense is playing, and those kids are flying around,” explained Rams coach Roger Beitel following the win. “Defensive line, linebackers and secondary, I can’t say enough about the job that they’ve done.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams were led by junior quarterback Haden Sierocky and senior running back Nick Beitel.
In the first quarter, Sierocky connected with a wide-open Grant Dowden on a 6-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone for the opening score.
On the Rams’ next possession, Sierocky capped a two-play drive with a 20-yard dart to Matthew Marinchak to take a 14-0 lead.
“We came up with big plays,” Coach Beitel said. “Haden has been the catalyst of that, both running and throwing.
“We know we need him moving forward.”
After senior Ryan Harbert scored on a 25-yard dash to end the first, Beitel took over in the second quarter. The coach’s son finished off the Rams’ first drive of the second quarter with a 3-yard scamper up the middle to put Ligonier Valley ahead 28-0.
On the ensuing Ligonier Valley possession, the Rams put together a 9-play, 67-yard drive that ate up more than five minutes of clock.
Senior Miles Higgins powered into the end zone from the 1-yard line to put the Rams in front 35-0.
Just two-and-a-half minutes later, the Rams set up shop on their own 37-yard line.
Beitel added his second score with a 63-yard dash to give Ligonier Valley a 42-0 lead at halftime. Beitel finished the night with 133 yards on the ground and two scores.
“Our athletes were able to make plays,” the elder Beitel said. “Whenever you have a back that goes over 100 yards, the line is the one that does the blocking.
“All the credit goes to those guys up front.”
Jeannette trounced Clairton for its 10th WPIAL championship in school history in 2020, and the Jayhawks nearly captured their third state title, but they just fell short in a 32-30 setback against Steelton-Highspire.
In 2021, Jeannette, which returns one starter from last season’s team, has been outscored 177-0 in three games.
Ligonier Valley, on the other hand, has adjusted nicely during its second consecutive season in the WPIAL after spending the previous five decades in District 6. The Rams enjoyed a successful winning season, going 4-3 overall, during their return to the WPIAL.
and they’ve rediscovered their District 6 dominance through three games in 2021.
Ligonier Valley, a Class 2A school, opened the current season with a win at Class 4A Indiana Area. The Rams followed it up with an upset win at Elizabeth Forward, the Class 3A runners-up in 2020, as Ligonier Valley handed the Warriors their first home loss in nearly three years.
And while this is not a typical Jayhawks squad, Roger Beitel and the Rams did not take the visitors lightly.
“We have nothing but respect for coach (Roy) Hall and his staff and all those kids on that sideline,” coach Beitel said. “They are absolutely first class in everything that they do.
“For us to play and prepare for them any other way, I think is not the way you go about respecting that great program that they have at Jeannette.”
In the second half, Ligonier Valley got everyone involved. With 51 seconds left in the third quarter, junior quarterback Broderick Schreyer hit Logan Foust on a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap off a five-play drive.
Then in the final quarter, with the Rams on a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line, senior Sam Mundorff ran off left tackle for a score to set the final at 55-0.
“Every single one of our kids played tonight,” exclaimed Beitel, adding that each player can say that they were the first on the new turf at Weller Field. “The fans, the student section, I am just so glad to be a part of it.
“And the memories, I know the kids are going to have that for the rest of their life.”
Next week, the undefeated Rams welcome in winless Frazier (0-3), which lost 20-19 to Bentworth on Friday. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks return home to host Riverview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.