WILKINSBURG, Pa. – Scoring 28 consecutive points helped Ligonier Valley break away from host Imani Christian Academy and roll to a 42-7 victory, earning a District 7 playoff bid on Friday night at Chatham University’s Graham Field.
Ligonier Valley (6-3) rebounded from a home loss to Serra Catholic and improved to 5-0 on the road this season.
John Jablunovsky scored Ligonier Valley’s scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. The first of six Hunter Carr extra points put the Rams ahead with 3:28 left in the first quarter. Logan Johnston hauled in a 13-yard pass from Broderick Schreyer as the visitors led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Imani Christian Academy (4-5) got on the scoreboard when David Davis found paydirt from 3 yards out. Dayshaun Burnett’s kick brought the Saints within 14-7 with 5:17 left in the second quarter.
Ligonier Valley responded by scoring the final 28 points. Later in the second quarter, Jablunovsky scored from 52 yards out on a jaunt. Haden Sierocky’s 34-yard rushing touchdown put the Rams ahead 28-7 with just 16 seconds left before halftime.
In the third quarter, Sierocky caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Schreyer.
Schreyer’s 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth set the final.
Sierocky finished with 105 rushing yards on 17 carries. The senior scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.
