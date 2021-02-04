NEW PARIS – Chestnut Ridge never trailed in Thursday night’s 31-21 victory over Forest Hills in a battle of state-ranked teams that will go a long way toward determining the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champion.
The fifth-ranked Lions (7-0, 5-0 in LHAC) won the first four bouts to take a 13-0 lead. The run was capped by Ross Dull’s 6-3 victory over Easton Toth at 126 pounds.
“For the team, I think my coaches kind of expect me to win these close matches,” said Dull, who is 11th in PA Power Wrestling’s Class 2A state rankings – two spots behind Toth. “They know how I wrestle.”
Toth scored the opening takedown but Dull quickly gained control and, aside from a second-period escape, Toth never threatened to score again.
“I know Easton Toth is a great wrestler, one of my good friends from Forest Hills,” Dull said. “It was big for me because I know that he’s ranked higher than me in the state right now. But I knew if I showed up today I could get it done.”
The lightweights certainly got it done for Chestnut Ridge on Thursday.
After giving up the opening takedown, Hunter Riggleman scored the next 13 points in a 13-2 victory over Snoop Shilcosky at 106 pounds.
Brock Holderbaum’s 11-4 victory over Tony DiPaola pushed the Lions’ lead to 7-0, and Calan Bollman’s victory at 120 pounds made it 10-0 even though Rangers freshman Hunter Forcellini pushed Bollman – a state runner-up in 2019 – in a 10-8 loss.
Dull’s victory continued the great start.
“It was huge,” Lions coach Josh Deputy said of his lightweights’ performance. “I was just telling Hunter Riggleman how proud I am of him. The kid has worked so hard, doing two, three practices a day. When he decided he was going to (106) and Brock was going up, I had all the confidence in the world in him. Those are the storybook endings for a kid that needed that, worked hard and he earned it.”
No. 12 Forest Hills (6-1, 6-1) got on the board at 132 pounds, where Jackson Arrington, who is ranked first in the state, pinned Kobi Burkett in 1:16.
“I thought it was a good, hard-fought match for both teams,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “They out-gutted us, you’ve got to give them credit – they wanted it more tonight.”
Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter, a state medalist in 2019, made his first appearance of the season after missing a month due to injury. Teeter battled a bloody nose in a 7-2 victory over Colton Bollman at 138 pounds.
“We are glad to have Teeter back in the lineup,” Strayer said. “Hopefully, we can get him where he needs to be for the postseason.”
Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer scored the final three points in his 7-4 victory over Tye Templeton. After Luke Moore received a forfeit at 152 pounds, the Lions extended their lead to 16 with Trevor Weyandt’s 7-4 win over Dustin Flinn at 160.
“That was kind of the turning point to Trevor’s season last year, when he lost to Flinn,” Deputy said. “I said to him before he went out, ‘This can be the game-changer for you to go forward this year.’ He went out and took care of business. He looked good.”
Ryan Weyandt, who is ranked third at 160 pounds, used a second-period headlock to pin No. 13 Daniel Moore at 172, but the defending LHAC champs clinched the dual with Baltzer Bollman’s forfeit victory at 189.
“I thought the boys wrestled great,” Deputy said. “We live for these moments. This was our first big, big match of the year. I always know the Forest Hills guys are going to come ready to wrestle. Fortunately, we came out on top.”
Westmont Hilltop is 3-0 in the LHAC but every other team has at least one loss.
“We knew if we would beat Forest Hills, we’d pretty much have the Laurel Highlands locked up,” Dull said. “Now we’ve just got to win the rest of our duals, get back to work and get ready for individual stuff and state duals.”
Forest Hills closed out the night with a pair of one-point victories. Ryan Shaw beat Nick Presnell 2-1 on a locking-hands call, and Kirk Bearjar scored a takedown with 1:01 remaining in the third period of a 6-5 victory over Dominick Claar at 285.
