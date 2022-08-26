BOSWELL, Pa. – Tanner Shirley passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Jon Updyke scored twice on the ground and had 50 yards through 12 minutes of play, when Mother Nature got the win on Friday night suspending the Conemaugh Township versus North Star game until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Conemaugh Township led 28-0 with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter.
Ethan Black took the opening kickoff 44 yards on a nifty return to set up Conemaugh Township in good field position. Shirley then took his first snap of the game and found a wide-open Black down the right side before being forced out of bounds at the 10-yard line. On the next play, Conemaugh Township used some trickery going with a direct snap to Jon Updyke for the early 7-0 lead less than a minute into the game.
The Cougars then took their first offensive snaps, but after a three-and-out, a high snap on the punt gave the ball over to Conemaugh Township.
It took only five plays for the Indians to strike again. Shirley hit Black on a 27-yard pass out of the backfield for the score and it was 14-0.
North Star started deep in its own territory after the kickoff, but thanks to a Conemaugh Township penalty keeping the drive alive, the Cougars began marching towards midfield. That is when disaster struck for North Star as quarterback Connor Yoder was hit from behind on a pass attempt and the loose ball was recovered by Conemaugh Township’s Thor O’Ship at the Cougars’ 36-yard line.
It took only four plays for the Indians to punch it in, with Updyke picking up his second score of the game from 4 yards out to make it 21-0 with 2:17 left in the opening quarter.
The Cougars’ offense started to come to life as the quarter ended with North Star driving near midfield.
The second quarter began with the Cougars taking a loss on a bad snap, which stalled the drive and forced them to punt the ball back to Conemaugh Township.
The Indians drove down the field and on a nice play-action pass, Shirley found his favorite target of the night, Black, for a 7-yard score to make it 28-0 Conemaugh Township.
The Cougars went three-and-out, and then a 38-yard return by Shirley set the Indians up at the Cougars’ 36. As the Indians drove into the red zone and faced a fourth-and-1 at the North Star 2-yard line, lightning forced the officials to clear the field for an 80-minute delay with 4:05 left in the second quarter.
Just as the teams returned to the field to warm up to restart the game, another near-by lightning strike forced officials to call it a night. The contest will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, delaying the final game for these two neighboring schools that will play in different conferences starting next year another day.
North Star is set to join the Inter-County Conference, and Conemaugh Township is slated to compete in the Heritage Conference.
“We got to do better,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “Defensively, we missed some assignments early, and we got to be more consistent with our assignments.
“Offensively, we did some good things, but then a penalty stopped the drives, so we will line up in the morning and play ball.”
