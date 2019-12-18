LORETTO – The St. Francis University women’s basketball team is doing a Christmas party with a theme Thursday.
Each of the Red Flash’s assistant coaches is working with three or four players to prepare a dish. Then they’re all converging on coach Keila Whittington’s home to put it together as one holiday dinner.
The Red Flash are beginning to show signs of putting it together on the court, too. They’re still looking for something to show for it, though.
After nearly upsetting Duquesne in overtime on the road Sunday, St. Francis turned in its best offensive quarter of the season to open things with Liberty.
The Flames’ size, though, eventually wore down the host Red Flash, who dropped to 2-8 with a 71-52 setback at DeGol Arena on Wednesday night.
“We want to find a game and play our best and make it our statement game. That’s where we turn the corner,” junior swing player Haley Thomas said. “We were close at Duquesne. We were closer tonight. We just turned the ball over. We didn’t execute as well as we needed to offensively.”
Thomas, the Bishop McCort product, scored a season-high 19 points. Karson Swogger added 18 for the Red Flash.
Don’t be fooled by the final score. St. Francis only trailed by a point after Swogger drained her fifth 3-pointer of the game 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, and Phee Allen’s foul shot a couple of minutes later had the Red Flash within three.
“We wanted to use this team to gauge where we are, as a team and as a group,” Whittington said. “With 20 turnovers, obviously, we didn’t get enough shot opportunities, but I was pleased to see us running the break. We scored in transition, and we’ve also been working on driving and kicking and understanding.
“I thought Karson and Haley worked well together doing those types of things.”
Having been beset with scoring woes early in the season, this was the almost the third time in four games St. Francis has scored at least 60. Swogger made 5 of 6 was behind the 3-point arc, and the Red Flash canned 11 of their first 19 treys before cooling off in the fourth period.
St. Francis scored 20 points in the first quarter alone. Only a four-point fourth quarter when Whittington cleared the bench skewed the numbers.
“I think people are understanding what their role better. When they come in, they know what their job is. That helps me and Haley run the offense, because we can look for people, and we know what they’re capable of and can do well,” Swogger said. “Playing against this type of competition is going to help.”
Liberty, though, was able to assert itself inside, where it features 6-footers Keyen Green, Bridgette Rettstatt and Emily Lytle. Through three quarters, Liberty, which now has won three straight games to improve to 5-6, had more field goals in the paint (14) than St. Francis had shots within 10 feet (12).
Liberty outscored St. Francis 42-10 in the paint, including 18-0 over the final two quarters.
“We’re very young inside with Katie (Dettwiller) and Sam (Miller). In 10 games, they’ve gone up against some really unbelievable post players,” Whittington said. “They’re going to get better for this. They’re going to learn.”
The Flames came out on fire, hitting eight of their first 11 shots to build an 18-10 lead midway through the first quarter. Liberty point guard Ashtyn Baker gave St. Francis fits in the early going, with seven points, two assists and two steals before picking up her second foul and heading to the bench.
The Red Flash, though, battled back and cut it to 22-20, helped by a pair of 3-pointers apiece from Thomas and Swogger.
Lili Benzel’s trey with 5:40 left in the half had St. Francis within a point, 27-26. The Flash had a chance to tie it when Sam Miller had an open jumper a couple of possessions later, but the shot was short, and the Lady Flames scored 11 of the last 15 points of the half to lead 40-30 at the break.
“Hopefully, Bucknell will be our statement game,” Thomas said, referring to Saturday’s home contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.