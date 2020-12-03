LYNCHBURG, Va. – Keegan McDowell scored 21 points as Liberty defeated St. Francis 78-62 on Thursday night at Liberty Arena.
Chris Parker had 13 points and six assists for the 3-2 Flames.
Mark Flagg led St. Francis with 13 points. Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart each netted 12 points for the 1-3 Red Flash.
Liberty led 39-32 at halftime.
The Flames went 11-for-30 from 3-point field goal range and outrebounded the Red Flash 36-29.
St. Francis has dropped three consecutive games since a season-opening upset victory at Pitt. The Red Flash will play at Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.