The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced updated guidelines regarding spectators at scholastic sports events in the conference this fall.
“The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference met this evening to discuss the Governor’s new stance on spectators at scholastic sporting events,” said a LHAC statement released by Executive Director Scott Close, the Somerset athletic director. “On Wednesday, the Governor changed his stance on allowing fans for scholastic contests. The limits of 25 for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events remained the same. League wide spectator guidelines were developed to adhere to the new rules.”
The LHAC’s updated spectator guidelines are:
• Volleyball: No spectators permitted due to 25 person indoor limit.
• Cross country, tennis and golf: Both home and visiting spectators are permitted up to the 250 outdoor limit.
• Soccer (all levels) and football (all levels), including scrimmages: Only ticketed home spectators will be permitted.
The number of home spectators, plus all of those involved (athletes, coaches, officials, band members, cheerleaders and essential personnel) must not exceed 250. The distribution of the tickets to home spectators is at the discretion of the home school.
“The LHAC understands the importance of Friday nights to all students involved, whether it be playing football, marching in the band, or cheering on the sidelines,” the statement continued. “That is why the league was committed to ensuring that all students involved would be included in the 250 person limit before opening the event up to parents and spectators.
“The Governor’s change will make it a difficult decision for all districts to distribute the remaining tickets. It is the LHAC’s hope that House Bill 2787, which was passed by the PA House of Representatives on Wednesday, becomes law. If passed, the law would allow more spectators to enjoy high school athletics in person.
“The ultimate goal for the member LHAC schools and their administration is to provide a safe environment for all student athletes to compete. With this goal in mind, all spectators must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing at all LHAC events.”
