The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference announced its team champions, coaches of the year and all-conference selections in boys and girls fall sports on Thursday.
The all-LHAC selections included:
Football
Bedford earned the LHAC team championship with an undefeated mark in seven conference games during a schedule shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bisons’ Kevin Steele was named LHAC Coach of the Year after leading his team to the PIAA Class AAA semifinal round. The all-conference selections included:
Bedford-Mercury Swaim, Ashton Dull on offense; Steven Ressler, Elijah Cook on defense; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Keegan Myrick, Konner Keiswetter on offense; Andrew Yanoshak, Cameron Maloney on defense; Bishop McCort Catholic-Amir Andrews, Ethan Marcozzi on offense; Brendon Bair, Jordan Page on defense; Cambria Heights-Ryan Bearer, Ryan Haluska on offense; Cody Schreyer, Hayden Malloy on defense; Central Cambria-Hobbs Dill, Nate Wyrwas on offense; Levi Keiper, Eric Mertens on defense; Chestnut Ridge-Logan Pfister, Matt Whysong on offense; Dominick Claar, Trevor Weyandt on defense.
Forest Hills-Zach Myers, Damon Crawley on offense; Gaven Blough, Easton Toth on defense; Greater Johnstown-Cody Barrett, Symeon Kobal on offense; Jack Thomas, Wade Knipple on defense; Penn Cambria-Garrett Harrold, Nick Marinak on offense; Brandon Storm, Zach Eckenrode on defense; Richland-Kellan Stahl, Griffin LaRue on offense; Connor Rager, Bryce Batche on defense; Somerset-Ethan Hemminger, Brad Bruner on offense; Isaac Svonavec, Brett Meehleib on defense; Westmont Hilltop-Roy Dunn, Tanner Dluhos on offense; Felice Panebianco, Thomas Jeffries on defense.
Boys soccer
Undefeated Bedford won the boys soccer championship and the Bisons’ Barrett Schrock was LHAC Coach of the Year. The all-LHAC selections:
Bedford-Chase DeLong, David Gresh; Bishop Carroll Catholic-Jackson Hudkins, Ewin Makovich; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Alexander Pownall, Brennen Myrick; Bishop McCort Catholic-Carson Boyle, Isaac Thornton; Cambria Heights-Seth Conaway, Loegen Smeal; Central Cambria-Corey Roberts, Garrett Heeney; Chestnut Ridge-Jack Moyer, Simon Osman; Forest Hills-Cayce McCall, Jacob Flynn-Long; Greater Johnstown-Nate Beckman, Andrew Baumgardner; Penn Cambria-Dominic Landi, Reed Niebauer; Richland-Cullen O’Dowd, Trent Rozich; Somerset-Ian Lasure, McKay Ross; Westmont Hilltop-Reilly Malcolm, Connor Oechslin.
Girls soccer
Undefeated Bedford won the girls soccer crown and the Bisons’ Jeff Thomas earned LHAC Coach of the Year. The all-conference selections:
Bedford-Lindsay Mowry, Robyn Casalena; Bishop Carroll Catholic-Molly Krumenacker, Ellie Long; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Lainey Farabaugh, Dani Scipioni; Bishop McCort Catholic-Caroline Ingram, Libby McCullough; Cambria Heights-Karli Storm, Cassie Gooderham; Central Cambria-Abigail Thomas, Ella Vrabel; Chestnut Ridge-Gabby Mishler, Ella McDonald; Forest Hills-Lydia Roman, Olivia Guillarmod; Greater Johnstown-Jayla Morales, Noelle Smith; Penn Cambria-Julie Podrasky, Taylor Rabatin; Richland-Bella Burke, Carly Colvin; Somerset-Emma Luteri, Willa Sharbaugh; Westmont Hilltop-Parker Marion, Morgan Faight.
Golf
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic claimed the conference golf title and the Marauders’ Mark Scalice was LHAC Coach of the Year. The all-conference picks:
Bedford-Matt Tokarczyk; Bishop Carroll Catholic-Dino Menie; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-A.J. Marasco; Bishop McCort Catholic-Lukas Cascino; Central Cambria-Ian Mulligan and Megan Stevens; Chestnut Ridge-Cameron Garrett; Forest Hills-Mitchell Costlow; Penn Cambria-Greg Caldwell and Marlie Krug; Richland-Austin Artim; Somerset-Andrew Platt; Westmont Hilltop-Zane Hoover and Alyssa Kush.
Boys cross country
Central Cambria won the conference title and the Red Devils’ Randy Wilson earned LHAC Coach of the Year. All-conference selections:
Bedford-Nate Scritchfield; Bishop Carroll Catholic-Eli Blaisdell; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Conner Ratchford; Bishop McCort Catholic-Christian Haberkorn; Cambria Heights-Brock Eckenrode; Central Cambria-Toby Cree; Chestnut Ridge-Calan Bollman; Forest Hills-Jude Martyak; Penn Cambria-Logan Michina; Richland-Charlie Levander; Somerset-Andrew Straka; Westmont Hilltop-Rigel Voelker.
Girls cross country
Westmont Hilltop won the conference crown, and the Hilltoppers’ Mike Harchick was named LHAC Coach of the Year. All-conference selections:
Bedford-Meah Eshleman; Bishop Carroll Catholic-Maelyn Kutruff; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Jaden Quinn; Bishop McCort Catholic-Madeleine Oliveros; Cambria Heights-Maggie McMullen; Central Cambria-Stella Kuntz; Chestnut Ridge-Ava Whysong; Forest Hills-Delaney Dumm; Penn Cambria-Sydney Dignan; Richland-Ahna Stewart; Somerset-Jade Williams; Westmont Hilltop-Grace Brawley.
Girls volleyball
Forest Hills won the conference championships and the Rangers’ Cassie Layman earned LHAC Coach of the Year. All-conference picks:
Bedford-Riley Stahlman; Bishop Carroll Catholic-Ellie Long; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Lyzee Wilson; Bishop McCort Catholic-Ally Diamond; Cambria Heights-Amber Farabaugh; Central Cambria-Eden Shirk; Chestnut Ridge-Belle Bosch; Forest Hills-Madeline Cecere; Greater Johnstown-Ashley Eckenrod; Penn Cambria-Maddi Laret; Richland-Logan Roman; Somerset-Anna Lane; Westmont Hilltop-Lauren Lavis.
Girls tennis
Westmont Hilltop won the conference title and the Hilltoppers’ Dan Fregley was named LHAC Coach of the Year. All-conference selections:
Bedford-Josie Shuke; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic-Erin Talko; Bishop McCort Catholic-Jayden Leckey; Central Cambria-Olivia Ratchford; Chestnut Ridge-Delana Kissell; Forest Hills-Macie Poborski; Richland-Melanie Gerko; Somerset-Kylie Walker; Westmont Hilltop-Alyssa Kush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.